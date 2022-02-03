A chatty Cathy I am not. I admit I am a reserved and quiet person who enjoys spending time with myself. Being an introvert, I become drained by social encounters and must spend some time alone to recharge.
Introverts aren’t born any wiser than anyone else, but we have an advantage. We are wired to do the kind of contemplation that turns into great insight over time, which leads me to the topic of discernment.
The ability to judge well is discernment which can be psychological, moral or aesthetic; it is also a spiritual virtue. The Apostle John wrote about spiritual discernment in 1 John 4:1: “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”
To grow from taking baby steps as a Christian to becoming mature Christians, we must learn discernment. We must train our minds, senses, and bodies to distinguish good from evil.
The author of Hebrews 5:13-14 says this: “Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.”
Here, more profound knowledge of God is compared to solid food and is determined by our spiritual growth. As we grow in the Lord, we will begin practicing our newfound knowledge, increasing our capacity for understanding.
Christian discernment in an individual is considered wisdom, insight and sound judgment that goes beyond what is seen and heard. God’s word is said to discern the thoughts and intentions of our hearts. Hebrews 4:12 puts it this way: “For the word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”
God’s word discerns what is within us, both good and evil. Not only are we to listen to His word, but we must allow it to shape our lives.
1 Corinthians 2:14 says, “The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them because they are spiritually discerned.” Don’t expect everyone to understand your decision to follow Christ — it seems silly to most. Non-Christians cannot grasp the concept that God’s Spirit lives in believers.
Paul said in his letter to the Philippians, 1:9-10, “And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless until the day of Christ.” Paul’s prayer for the Philippians was that they be united in love, resulting in more excellent knowledge of Christ and deeper moral discernment. He prayed they would be able to differentiate between right and wrong, good or bad.
Ponder the collateral benefits of moral discernment. Proverbs 3:21-24 states, “My son, preserve sound judgment and discernment, do not let them out of your sight; they will be life for you, an ornament to grace your neck. Then you will go on your way in safety, and your foot will not stumble; when you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.”
Our prayer should be what Psalm 119:125 states: “I am your servant; give me discernment that I may understand your statutes.”
Deception refers to any act (big or small, cruel or kind) of encouraging people to believe information that is not true. While most people are generally honest, nearly everyone sometimes engages in lying (deception). Remember when you told Susan that her outfit was flattering when, honestly, it was not? Most of us have been the target of fraud at some point. With all the deception in our world today, believers need spiritual discernment.
Remember Ananias and Sapphira who were supposed to sell their land and give the proceeds to the apostles? In Acts 5:1 we learn they didn’t do what they were supposed to: “Then Peter said, ‘Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land?’” Ananias and Sapphira both died for their deception. Although Christ defeated Satan at the cross, Satan was still actively trying to make the believers stumble — just as he does today.
Be a seeker of the wisdom that comes from heaven. Read your Bible, study the Scriptures and remember the prayer I mentioned earlier: “I am your servant; give me discernment that I may understand your statutes.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.