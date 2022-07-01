“And Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and men.” — Luke 2:52
Jesus grew in his human body, His stature increasing according to natural development. His body grew as any natural human body does. His body increased in height, His bones lengthened, and His frame bulked up as any young man’s human body does.
All the while, He increased in wisdom. Even though His soul was manifest in the Spirit from conception, He grew spiritually as his mortal body aged, and He grew more and more capable of a divining nature by degrees. He developed and increased favor with men through his communication with them. His graces, the balance of being human yet spiritual, placed him in favor of God and men. From his infancy through adolescence and then as a full-grown man, the image of God shone brighter and brighter in Him, and God and man were pleased. Jesus exemplified a balanced life.
A balanced life is that for which most of us struggle. Our world today is so overtly corrupt and violent that God may seem distant and obscure but let me tell you, that is not the truth. God is still active and will not tolerate sin and corruption interfering with His plan. Recall how God delivered the city of Jerusalem in answer to Hezekiah’s prayer. The prophet Micah said in 6:8, “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
That, I believe, is a message to us today. God wants us to live balanced lives acceptable to His moral and ethical standards. A balanced life will keep us focused on God; it’s a work in progress. Good works won’t get us through the pearly gates but faith in Christ’s death and resurrection and His grace will. The struggle is to treat others fairly and compassionately and be genuine in our motives.
Some years ago over breakfast I was trying to explain to my 6-year-old granddaughter the concept of “one bad apple spoils the whole barrel.” She struggled with trying to understand, and after much discussion and breaking it down in her own analogy, she eventually got it. We must guard against associating with those who do not have the same ethical and moral standards we have for fear of turning into one of those “bad apples.”
The Lord gave Moses a priestly blessing to pass on to Aaron and his sons about how the Israelites should be blessed when in Numbers 6:24-26, He said to say to them, “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” That is the same blessing we receive today if we maintain a spiritual balance within.
The message regarding achieving balance is the same for new, tired or old Christians. The Apostle Paul records this when he describes the fellowship of new believers in Acts 2:46-47: “Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.”
We know salvation is made possible by Jesus’ death on the cross. Is it essential to understand all the ins and outs of redemption, transformation and salvation? Just as Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, so do we. God opens our minds to a better understanding through our studying His word as we mature, develop, and conceptualize, becoming more and more balanced with each passing day. As Romans 14:17-18 tells us, “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit, because anyone who serves Christ in this way is pleasing to God and approved by men.”
Many speak of peace but how many really study for mutual peace? Zeal with humility contributes to peace, as do meekness, self-denial and love. Meanwhile, others delight in unrest, war and discord. We must proactively seek peace. We are God’s house, God’s temple, and we should always be about promoting spiritual growth and balance in our lives and with those with whom we have contact.
We must study our Bible while praying to find a genuine balance of spirituality. We must be wary of developing indifferent, condescending or puffed-up emotions. Our world is becoming more fast-paced; thus, a spiritual balance has never been more critical. Step away from technology whenever possible. The natural must come first, followed then by the spiritual.
As 1 Corinthians 15:44-46 reminds us, “If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body. So it is written: ‘The first man Adam became a living being,’ the last Adam, a life-giving spirit. The spiritual did not come first, but the natural, and after that the spiritual.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.