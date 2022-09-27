CarsOnline.jpg

Online car shopping is worth testing as a possible pain reliever.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

Our family has been coasting for several years in vehicles that are paid for. A portion of the fleet is becoming old and unreliable, just when replacement prices have gone crazy.

What a time to hit the car-payment fence post.

Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.