Keith (my spouse) loves to strum his bass guitar in concert with various genres of music he plays from CDs. One of his favorites is “Heaven’s Just A Prayer Away,” performed by Porter Waggoner. Tommy Tomlinson wrote the song initially for Dolly Parton, but Waggoner recorded it in 1958. This song is a beautiful piece of Country Gospel. It brings with it a poignant message about our conversations with God.
“If you’re trying to reach Heaven, you talk to Jesus; you talk to Him every day ‘cause Jesus knows, He knows that you are coming and Heaven’s just a prayer away,” says the first verse. The second goes like this: “If you go, if you go to church on Sunday, you get down on your knees and pray and give your heart and your soul to Jesus. Heaven’s just a prayer away.”
The third verse is filled with wisdom. “You are just one prayer from Heaven as you travel down life’s highway. Just when you think that you can’t make it, well, Heaven’s just a prayer away.”
To some, talking to God may feel intimidating. However, we should approach Him just as we would any friend. You speak to Him through prayer. You don’t have to begin your prayer with “Dear” or end it with “Amen.” Just start your conversation — He is omnipresent. That will be the beginning of a warm, personal relationship as you talk with Him and read and study His Word. Make your dialogue warm and friendly but keep in mind Jesus’ warning about vain repetition.
Matthew 6:7 states, “And when you pray, do not keep on babbling (vain repetition) like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words.” Being on your knees is not a requirement to talk to God either. You can chat while pruning your lawn, doing laundry, preparing a meal, commuting, and you certainly don’t have to speak your words out loud. When we dedicate specific time for prayer in the quiet of our homes (or in our “closet”), the humble posture of kneeling is most appropriate. If you are unable to kneel, be respectful with your body language.
Jesus encourages persistent prayer, not replication. Words offered with a sincere heart will be heard. Jesus gave us a blueprint in Matthew 6:9-13 to follow when he was teaching His disciples about prayer. We know this as The Lord’s Prayer. “After this manner, therefore, pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.”
One commentary says, “The first line of this model prayer is a statement of praise and a commitment to hallow, or honor God’s holy name. ‘Your kingdom come’ is a reference to God’s spiritual reign.” We acknowledge that God is our sustainer and provider when we pray, “Give us this day our daily bread.” Because of our sinful nature, we ask Him to forgive us our wrong-doings just as we forgive those who may have wronged us. God does not lead us into temptation; nevertheless, our free will may cause us to be tempted when He allows us to be tested. God has promised that he won’t allow us to be tempted beyond what we can bear.
The more we talk to God, the easier it becomes. Firstly, we must get to know Him, and we do this through His Word, the Holy Bible. He wants to hear from us as we read in 1 Peter 5:7, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” Take your worries, stresses, and daily struggles to God in prayer. We have problems from other people, problems with sickness and health, issues with sin and guilt. To build on your “God relationship,” take your cares and concerns to Him.
Now that we have learned to talk to God, the next lesson is to listen to what He has to say. But does God speak to us? Yes! When reading His Word, you will find that God revealed himself to individuals in both testaments. Adam and Eve (Genesis 3:8-9), Noah (Genesis 6:13), Abraham (Genesis 12:1-3), David (1 Samuel 23:10,12), Paul (Acts 9:4-6), Peter (Acts 10:13-15), and others.
Some years ago, my daughter, Andrea, gave me an emery board nail file with vibrant imprinted kaleidoscope colors and the words, “If you only pray when you’re in trouble, you’re in trouble.” I don’t use it as a nail file but as a reminder of how important it is to pray.
The Bible was written to tell us what God thinks and evidence that God has a personal interest in our lives. I urge you to read and study His Word and to make time for daily prayer. I agree with Tommy Tomlinson: Heaven’s just a prayer away.