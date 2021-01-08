Holy Spirit Offers Regeneration

Is It Really New?
Soon after Christmas our focus annually turns to the new.
The calendar promises a new year. Exercise equipment companies and program developers promise a new you.
But by this time we have all realized that though the date may change on the calendar or one may change their weight and outer appearance, everything is still the same.
Even the new toys, clothes and other items that were found under the tree are no longer new but are used. Because of this, we all can understand and even relate to Solomon in Ecclesiastes 1 when he said there is no new thing under the sun.
But dear Saint, it would do us all good to remember that though there be no new thing under the sun, there is newness in The Son. I want to turn your attention today to a word used five times in the New Testament. It is the Greek word Anankainaoo.
The Apostle Paul is the only writer to use the word with its derivative Anakianosis. Before we get too deep, let me tell you a little bit about the word. The word Kainos is used dozens of times in scripture, but usyally denotes a new thing like a bottle, tomb, song, etc.
It is only used four times when in reference to a new person in Christ, and Paul is the only writer to use the word in this application (2nd Corinthians 5:17, Galatians 6:15, Ephesians 2:15 & 4:24). The prefix ana describes a reversal from a downward path to an upward one. The suffix sis describes an action or process that becomes a tendency.
When the pre and suffix are combined, the word means to change direction from a downward one to a new upward direction, and for this change to result in a new and ongoing tendency.
The first time Paul uses the word is in Romans 12:2, when he applies it to the renewing of your mind. This world can have a polluting effect upon our minds. The media and entertainment industries are two sources of such pollution.
The filth from the entertainment industry and the bad new from the news media can normalize sin and make one believe there is no other course. But Paul teaches us that the Christian’s mind is being renewed.
We are told to embrace this renewal and turn our focus from the downward tendency of the entertainment and media industries to the upward tendency of the Word of God and His Holy Spirit which direct our attention to the Son and away from sin.
Paul then uses the word in 2 Corinthians 4 where he applies it to the inward man. Every mature adult understands the reality that our bodies are perishing.
But Paul reminds us that though our bodies are on a downward path back to the earth from which they were formed, the inward man of the Christian, made up of mind heart and soul, is on an upward path towards Christ who formed us from His blood and through his Spirit. That is pretty exciting news isn’t it dear Saint?
The third time Paul uses the word he breaks it into its parts in the same sentence, contained in Ephesians 4: 20-24. Here Paul reminds us that we have a responsibility to show or show off the newness we have through our relationship with Christ.
He says, as we are renewed in the spirit of our mind we are to put off the old man with all his downward tendencies that came from being born into sin. Then, we are to put on the new man with all his upward tendencies that come from being reborn into righteousness and the true holiness of Christ Jesus.
The next time Paul uses the word is in Colossians 3:10. It is in the same analogy of a garment that he used in Ephesians. He says we are to be thoughtful about what others see us wearing, especially when it applies to our speech.
Paul uses the words like threads to sew a garment. The threads of anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filth and lying make a garment he calls communication, which is a lifestyle people see others wearing.
In Matthew 15 and Mark 7 we have record of Jesus’ teaching us that what proceeds out of the mouth comes from within us, more specifically from our hearts. Jesus says this defiles the one who speaks such things and those to whom they are spoken can see the garment the person chose to wear by the self same words.
The final time Paul uses the word is in Titus 3: 4-7. The word is in the middle of a single sentence and is applied to salvation. Paul presents all three persons of the Godhead; God the Father offers us His kindness and love and mercy,
The Holy Spirit offers His washing regeneration and renewal, and Christ offers His justification, grace and eternal life. So saint, if you find yourself being down, change your course and look up.
Go to your spiritual closet and put on the new garments Christ has provided. As this becomes your new tendency, you will soon find the new you that you have been looking for has already been made by and through Jesus Christ the Lord and Savior.