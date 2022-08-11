In the 1st century, rabbis used parables to communicate profound truths to their followers. When the follower of a rabbi understood the truth being shared, the rabbi would say, “You’ve heard, and you’ve heard; you’ve seen, and you’ve seen.” What clarity this brings to Rabbi Jesus’ words when He said in Matthew 13:14-38, that you people will listen and listen, but you will not understand. You will look and look but not really see.

Rabbi Jesus also communicated through parables. Jesus’ parables were earthly stories with a heavenly meaning. Many did not comprehend Jesus’ parables, not because God was hiding truth, but because the people did not want to hear and see.