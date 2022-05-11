“They refused to listen and failed to remember the miracles you performed among them. They became stiff-necked and, in their rebellion, appointed a leader in order to return to their slavery. But you are a forgiving God, gracious and compassionate; slow to anger and abounding in love. Therefore you did not desert them.” — Nehemiah 9:17
Remember when the Lord, speaking to Moses and referring to Aaron shaping a golden calf to worship after becoming antsy about Moses going up on Mount Sinai, said, “I have seen these people, and they are a stiff-necked people?” Just as animals such as horses, mules, and oxen become stiff-necked and refuse to be led by their masters, we are unbending at times.
So it is today. Our culture is so glutted with information and it has become quite a big business; advice columns, radio and TV talk shows, self-help books, email newsletters, commentaries (such as this one) and more. We become so fixed and unshakable in our opinions that, despite the use of logic and reason, we cannot be dissuaded. Is it about pride? It seems that everyone has a solution for all the complexities of life.
I use the old expression “dig my heels in” and “draw a line in the sand” when I set myself in that stubborn, stiff-necked mode, and I see many of my acquaintances doing the same. A point to make is that my attitude begins with my thoughts, even before I put them into action. I must be wise in my relationships and influence on the side of right rather than wrong. We are told in Proverbs 8:13, “To fear the Lord is to hate evil; I hate pride and arrogance, evil behavior and perverse speech.”
When we associate with quarrelsome confrontational people who are simply too stubborn to listen to any rhyme or reason, we get nowhere. They have their minds set! No amount of sound reasoning will reach their ears. We become so embedded in our own personal ideas and agendas we really cannot see the forest for the trees.
The Book of Proverbs is a storehouse of knowledge and advice. Notice in Proverbs 16:16-20 the following: “How much better to get wisdom than gold, to choose understanding rather than silver! The highway of the upright avoids evil; he who guards his way guards his life. Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall. (It is) better to be lowly in spirit and among the oppressed than to share plunder with the proud. Whoever gives heed to instruction prospers, and blessed is he who trusts in the Lord.”
The Holy Bible still heads the list as the #1 bestseller at more than 6 billion copies. One source says no one knows how many copies of the Bible have been printed, sold, or distributed; however, it is by far the bestselling book of all time. According to the Wikipedia website, the world population is currently estimated to be 7.98 billion, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s a lot of potential Bible owners!
I know that some homes hold many Bibles and are read religiously (no pun intended). Don’t you sometimes wonder if there is such a proliferation of this greatest book of all time available, why are we a nation, a community, a people torn by such strife? Why don’t we hold a stronger belief? “How to” data is read to gain knowledge from that particular source.
I must physically, mentally, and actively perform the steps necessary to change a tire. For instance, if I do not know how to change a tire on my vehicle, I read the manual provided by the manufacturer. If I understand the written word and follow the steps outlined then I have the knowledge of how to change the tire.
If the wording is troublesome to me and I don’t quite understand, I find someone who is more learned in the field of changing tires to help me understand. Subsequently, if the tire really needs changing, I must take it a step further and put the knowledge I have gained into practice; I must make the decision to change the tire.
This simple basic concept applies to EVERYTHING we do! OK, so I read the Bible, and I believe I do understand the lessons and principles contained therein for the most part. If I have difficulty conceptualizing a particular passage of scripture, I seek out someone more learned in the Bible. What I do after that with this knowledge and the inflections I have formed is entirely up to me. I can follow the instructions on living a Christian life if that is my option or choose an alternative path.
One point to make is that we are easily influenced. From the very beginning, the temptation and the fall of man when the serpent said to Eve, “For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil” have we been tempted by sin.
But wait! There is a catch to this — all influence is not positive! This story about Eve demonstrates the effect of negative consequences: the serpent influenced Eve negatively; Eve influenced Adam negatively, and you know the rest of the story.
Have you ever been caught up in a “war of words” with someone else? What was the attitude of those involved? Can you recall any attitude of humility from anyone? Are you able to look back and see the stubbornness, the pride, the sheer arrogance and conceit that the situation was shrouded in?
Go back and reread Proverbs 8:13. And read the 13th chapter of 1 Corinthians. The Apostle Paul summed it all up in verse 4, “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up,” and drops the hammer in verse 13, saying, “And now abides faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.