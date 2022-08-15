In Proverbs 6:17-19, Solomon lists seven things the Lord hates. Solomon goes so far as to say these seven things are detestable to God: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies, and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

The expression, “haughty eyes,” is a poetic way to say arrogant pride. God detests arrogant pride. Why does God abhor this character trait? Because arrogant pride goes before a fall. (See Proverbs 16:18.) God does not want His children “falling.” He made the only way for us to escape. When we turn to Jesus in the free pardon of sin, we are not merely forgiven; Christ Jesus also affords us the ability to walk in humility.