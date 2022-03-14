My daughters are doing many things better than their old man ever did at their age. Keeping up with their phones is not one of them.
In their defense, when I was their age, accounting for my telephone’s whereabouts was incredibly easy. The device was attached to the wall at my parents’ house. The house had multiple phones, as a matter of fact, and each one was assigned the same number.
We even had a private phone booth. It was the bathroom into which we would stretch the extra-long cord from the wall phone in the kitchen.
My siblings and I knew kids whose parents saw fit to pay for an extra phone line so that their children could talk on it, seemingly for as long as they wanted. We knew better than to ask our dad for such.
Now I must reckon with the fact that, had telephone technology not advanced beyond push-button phones, I would have been one of those parents who sprang for an extra line for the kids.
I know this because I was such a pushover when it came to supplying my daughters with their own individual smartphones.
We started them out on little devices capable of texting, listening to music and a few other things. When our oldest wanted to advance to a smartphone, I protested. The protest lasted for about two weeks.
As slippery slopes go, that one was steep. Once you’ve slid down it, climbing back up is not possible.
I’m on my third smartphone and only the second upgrade. I have never lost my phone or even broken a screen.
After my first one simply wore out, I got a new one that looked just like the first one. It began to malfunction, so I had it replaced with the same model again.
My girls have each contributed to the massive wealth of smartphone manufacturers by breaking, destroying and losing multiple devices — upgrading to more sophisticated models along the way.
I’m proud of my girls. They each have jobs and are plugging away at college, which is better than I was doing at their ages. I worked plenty but managed to put college off until my mid-20s.
I’d rather see my daughters punish their phones than put off their future. Still, the phones — and wallets — have taken a beating.
Two daughters have left phones on top of cars and realized the mistake too late. Another recently lost hers while snowboarding down a mountain.
The slippery slope giveth, and it taketh away.
Each time a smartphone has met its demise, I have considered that the disconnected daughter might experience a beneficial break from the noise of social media and constant connectivity. And each time I have been wrong. They’re back in business before you can say “data merge.”
I have witnessed my daughters feeling frustrated and powerless against one problem or another during their young lives. But when it comes to the disruptive and unexpected loss of that little device they carry around, they are crisis-management professionals.
So I asked them, “What if I were to take your phones and hold them until you come up with a way to pay off the house?”
“Easy,” they said. “We get new phones, and you pay off the house.”
Smart girls.