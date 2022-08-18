My young Ukrainian friends, Yehor and Vika sent this story from their work with bulava.org, the small but mighty organization that provides hand to hand support to their fellow Ukrainians.

Bulava.org receives requests from all over Ukraine. Emails range from the need for baby diapers to men’s combat boots to solar battery chargers to Tylenol. American-based Bulava volunteers comb the internet to see what they can source in Europe to avoid transatlantic shipping fees. They then figure out how to get the items shipped to western Ukraine or eastern Poland where local Bulava volunteers await the shipments to personally deliver them to waiting hands.