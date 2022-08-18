My young Ukrainian friends, Yehor and Vika sent this story from their work with bulava.org, the small but mighty organization that provides hand to hand support to their fellow Ukrainians.
Bulava.org receives requests from all over Ukraine. Emails range from the need for baby diapers to men’s combat boots to solar battery chargers to Tylenol. American-based Bulava volunteers comb the internet to see what they can source in Europe to avoid transatlantic shipping fees. They then figure out how to get the items shipped to western Ukraine or eastern Poland where local Bulava volunteers await the shipments to personally deliver them to waiting hands.
Eyebrows were raised recently when a request popped up from the Mikolaiv Zoo for 2,200 pounds of fish.
The Mikolaiv Zoo was founded in 1901 when the mayor gave up his collection of exotic animals. The zoo has grown to more than 5,000 animals housed on 500 acres. It has entertained families and tourists alike for over a century. At least it did until February, when the bombs started to fall, zoo workers fled or joined the military, the lights went out and city water was reduced to a trickle.
Who has a dog who huddles in closets or shivers in the shower when fireworks, gunshots or thunder boom? There is no consoling them. So how do you comfort a terrified tiger? Worse yet, how do you feed him?
Ukrainian zoo animals are just as frightened by war as Ukrainian citizens. Volunteers did what they do best: they showed up, they stroked, touched and murmured to frightened animals. Many spent the night.
In a stroke of genius, the zoo’s director, Volodymyr Topchy, suggested that the Zoo continue to sell tickets even though the gates were locked. Money started to flow in. European zoos stepped up to send fodder and funding, and local farmers brought vegetables and grains.
But the polar bears and grizzlies were hungry. So were the otters, herons, eagles, osprey and other fish-eating residents of the zoo. They craved a seafood dinner — 73 pounds a day to be exact.
So Bulava came through. With a $500 donation from a lifelong animal lover’s estate, a month’s worth of frozen fish was delivered to the Mikolaiv Zoo. I’m praying that as the bombs flash in the distance the power will stay on, the fish will stay frozen, and the bears will stay content.
As the proverb kinda says “If you give a bear a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach him to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” Unless you are in Ukraine, and the fish stay frozen, the donations come in and the missiles fall short. Then you feed him for a month-time.