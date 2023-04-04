Real mop.jpg

For efficient and effect mopping, the old-fashioned, industrial mop and bucket is your best friend.

 Contributed photo

There is a sponge-mop mentality in this country that has all but taken over the market for cleaning household floors. Its grip at my house has been loosened — along with a lot of dirt and grime.

While cleaning my mother’s house last weekend after it was bombed and fogged by a fumigation company — due to a skunk that had visited the crawl space — I did a lot of mopping. I also did a lot of thinking about mopping.

