Lying spirits. They thrive in all walks of life, from the lowliest of positions to the highest. The Bible sends a clear message that lying is a sin. Consider the original sin that occurred in the Garden of Eden when the serpent lied to Eve.
There are other examples scattered throughout the Scriptures. When Moses came down from the mountaintop with the tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments, included was the one at Exodus 20:16 about lying and deceit: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.”
The headlines and news media are abuzz with the latest political scandal. Andrew Cuomo, New York governor, has resigned! A state investigation just last week found Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law.” Of course, he denies these allegations. He is also being investigated for further charges: covering up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, appropriating state resources for personal gain with the publication of his book, and allegations of a cover-up over damaged bridge bolts on the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Quite a portfolio for someone with so much potential power to wield.
“Last times” began with Jesus’ resurrection continuing until His return. We are not given the hour of His return; we are warned to be ready at all times. In his letter to Timothy, the Apostle Paul warned his young protégé about deceptive people. These words keenly apply to today’s times. We live in such a world of deception.
In Matthew 24:24, Jesus says, “For false messiahs and false prophets will rise up and perform great signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God’s chosen ones. See, I have warned you about this ahead of time.”
These are the very words Jesus told His disciples. We can listen to TV and radio evangelists to see how some skirt around His Word’s true and complete message. They are pleasant enough; however, something is missing — and that is the whole gospel. We must have a solid foundation in God’s Word to have insight into false teachings.
Lies and deceit flourish all around us. Perhaps you know someone personally who is a pathological liar. The person is unable to control his compulsive lying which almost always is self-defeating. This disorder is most often tied to low self-esteem. The results, however, are sure to be damaging to those involved.
A lying spirit usually stands with the majority, leads men to destruction, does not listen to (and even ridicules) Christians, and cannot understand the truth. Beware of surrounding yourself with people who only tell you things that will please you. You must be able to discern the Spirit of Truth from the Spirit of Error.
In 1 John 4:1-6 states, “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits, whether they are of God; because many false prophets have gone out into the world. By this, you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God, and every spirit that does not confess that Jesus Christ has come into the flesh is not of God. And this is the spirit of the Antichrist, which you have heard was coming and is now already in the world. You are of God, little children, and have overcome them because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. They are of the world. Therefore they speak as of the world, and the world hears them. We are of God. He who knows God hears us; he who is not of God does not hear us. By this, we know the spirit of truth and the spirit of error.”
When traveling East to West, you can stay in the daylight with the sun ever at your back if you plan well. The same is valid for staying in the light of the Lord! But this takes tremendous effort, planning and intention. Evil is strong, but we must be stronger. We must pray for the Lord to give us insight so that lying spirits will not deceive us. The key is to stay in the light by studying/reading His Word, engaging in prayer, staying humble, and taking part in thanksgiving.