Downton Edenton is filled with green finery and shamrocks as we celebrate St. Patty’s Day.
Join in the fun at the first annual Saint Patrick’s Day Sip and Shop, on March 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., but before you savor the treats and specials downtown you might consider slow roasting an Irish supper to enjoy before or after the festivities.
What many Americans consider St. Patrick’s Day fare such as corned beef, it is really an Irish-American tradition. Salmon, pork and lamb are most popular on the Emerald Isle.
Lamb is an iconic spring dish, but it is often overlooked in the United States while its popularity is strong in Europe, Africa and Asia. Since it is a good source of high-quality protein complete with many vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc and vitamin B12 it can make a nice addition to your menu options.
Lamb is best grilled for a quick sear or braised for long, slow roasting. In the past, I have shared my grilled lamb chop recipe, which is best served medium, but a large sinuous cut such as a leg requires slow cooking until the meat begins to fall from the bone.
This week I have included my recipe for Irish Leg O’ Lamb. It makes a wonderful meal paired with colcannon or scalloped potatoes, both recipes I have shared. Round out your meal with a little green veggie, such as a leafy salad or spring peas for a fabulous feast.
Enjoy! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Irish Leg O’ Lamb
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 6-lb. leg of lamb, partially boned
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 large onion, large diced
• 1 leek, large diced
• 1/2 fennel bulb, large diced
• 3 large carrots, large diced
• 12 cloves garlic
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme
• ¼ cup fresh rosemary, chopped
• 3 bay leaves
• 7 cups chicken stock
• 1-2 bottles Guinness Stout
• ½ cup Jameson’s whiskey
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
• ¼ cup butter, room temperature
• ¼ cup flour
PREPARATION
• Preheat the oven to 450°. Layer the vegetables and herbs in a large roasting pan and season with salt and pepper.
• Generously season the lamb with salt and pepper. Set the lamb on top of the vegetables and roast in the preheated oven 30 minutes until the lamb is browned.
• Remove the pan and pour the stock, whiskey, and beer over the lamb until enough braising liquid covers ¾ of the roast. Cover the pan with foil.
• Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees and braise the roast for 4 hours. Remove the foil and roast about another hour until tender.
• Allow the lamb to rest 15 minutes in the pan before removing and slicing. Strain the liquid from the roasting pan and pour into a saucepan, discard solids. Blend together the butter and flour and whisk into the saucepan liquid to thicken the sauce. Season to taste. Serve sliced lamb with sauce and additional parsley.