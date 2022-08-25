There is an interesting verse in Mark’s gospel. In Mark 16:12, the verse states that Jesus appeared in a different form to two of His followers who were walking from Jerusalem into the country. Now, theologians have differing thoughts on this verse. I do not know what Mark meant, but I do know what it means to me and my ministry.
Jesus still appears in different forms today. In Revelation 5:5 and John 5:22, Jesus is described as The Lion of the Tribe of Judah. Some people are incredibly comfortable viewing Jesus in this way. He is the mighty warrior who overcomes. Sometimes this is the only form in which they can view their Savior. They rebuke anyone who views Jesus in any other way.
Scripture is clear. While Jesus is The Lion of the Tribe of Judah, Jesus is also God’s perfect sacrificial lamb. (See John 1:29; 1 Peter 1:19.) Some people have trouble understanding and receiving Jesus in the form of a lamb, but He is still Jesus.
Some people have trouble when Jesus takes on the form of love. Scripture (1 John 4:8; 1 John 4:16) says that God is love, and Scripture (John 10:30) is clear that Jesus and the Father are One; thus, Jesus is love. Some people have trouble seeing Jesus in this form because they can only view Him as judge.
Clearly, Jesus is love, but Scripture (Matthew 25:31-46) also portrays Him as judge. He is all loving and the judge of all people from every nation. Two different forms, yet He is still Jesus.
There is a line from a popular Will Ferrell movie in which Ferrell’s character begins a prayer with, “Dear Lord Baby Jesus,” and ends it with, “Thank you, for all your power and your grace, Dear Baby God, Amen.” When Ferrell’s character is questioned about why he is praying to the baby Jesus, he says something that profoundly explains our human understanding: He says he’s more comfortable with baby Jesus than with grownup Jesus.
Yes, Jesus is the baby in the manger. Still, He is also the man who shed His blood and died for the world’s sins (Galatians 1:4) and he is also the risen Savior (Matthew 28:6).
Healthy Christianity sees and attempts to understand Jesus in all His forms. Lord, Savior, lion, lamb, judge — these are but a few of the countless forms Jesus appears. Regardless, He is still Jesus.
I encourage us not to discount or rebuke people who only see Jesus as gentle or mighty; after all, Scripture assures He can appear in both forms. I pray that we help them see His other forms and that we, in return, let them help us see Him as they see Him.
Too often, we discount the people who dot their ‘i’ and cross their ‘t’ differently. They may view Jesus in the only form they have ever known Him, and they may be longing for someone like you to help them see the other forms Jesus manifests.
May we be Christians who accept Jesus in every biblical form in which He can appear. May we attempt to know Him as fully as humanly possible.