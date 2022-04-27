“The Return of the Jedi” ends the three-part saga of the original Star Wars.
In it, we are introduced to the massive world of Star Wars with the chapter entitled “A New Hope.”
Good storytellers know the power of hope and the life-changing nature of returns. The Terminator’s famous words, “I’ll be back,” ring with intrigue and anticipation. When Aslan is to return, we can expect that all the terrible things in Narnia may one day be made right.
“Nothing in the world is done aside from hope,” Martin Luther once said. Hope is the only reason to get up in the morning. Hope keeps you going to work, rewashing dishes and waiting tables and eating healthy.
We all hope for something. Hope is the belief that tomorrow has the potential of being better.
Our great hope sits not on economies or governmental structures. We cannot hope in constitutions or contracts. Our hope can’t sit on people’s integrity or talent.
We must base our life on something more miraculous. The track record of God is flawless. If He says He’s going to do it, He does. This is the confidence or faith we can walk in every day.
I know God is faithful and works all things for good. I believe He will bring good because He brought me Jesus. Jesus has done all we need to live.
Jesus said that He was going to prepare a place for us. It’s nice to know that this life isn’t the end for us, but even this isn’t my greatest hope. I don’t hope in another world. I hope in the King of the world.
Jesus not only promises to make a place, but He also says, “I’m coming back.” This is our great hope. Jesus promises to be near to us.
Yes, one day, He will ultimately bring us all to Him in the Glory of Heaven, but I also know that He can enter into any moment I need. Jesus tells us we should have courage and hope because He’s overcome everything in our world. All authority is His, and He can do whatever He wants.
As Jesus returned to heaven before the day of Pentecost, the angels showed and told those staring in the sky, looking for Him, to trust what He said and get to work doing what He told them to do.
“The same way He went, He will return,” they said. Our King will return! Jesus is coming, and I know I can endure because He is coming.
He has not left us without hope. No, He is fulfilling the most extraordinary promise by returning to us. No matter what you are enduring, don’t simply wait for His return for the church. Wait with readiness for His return in your finances, health, relationships, church, and joy.
He is coming. Will you be ready and watching? I hope you will.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.