Judgement in the House

These past few years have been riddled with the word impeachment.
That is a process that always begins in the “House” of Representatives, which are those who are supposed to represent the people. Impeachment has three primary meanings; first, to hinder progress; second, to accuse of a crime and lastly, to hold accountable.
Peter called upon believers in 1st Peter 4:17 “For the time is come that judgment must begin at the 'house' of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?”
We as a nation have come out of a time that has been labeled the information age and, ironically, are witnesses of the most ignorant generation to ever occupy our country.
They are ignorant of words like republic, democracy, and capitalism; and not only their meanings but the differences and proper application of these words as well. Worse than that, this generation is ignorant of the scriptures.
The first is the fault of a public educational system that is controlled by the federal government.
But…the second is the fault of pastors, preachers and teachers in our nation’s churches. Is it time we impeach these individuals, who are supposed to represent God, for allowing or even causing this Biblical ignorance to occur?
Demagoguery means to lie to others in order to lead them astray by manipulating their emotions through said deception.
Remember, a lie is not just an untruth it is also partial truth. Those who continue to propagate lies concerning the Word of God and the Constitution are leading our nation deeper into scriptural ignorance.
Wisdom would lead us to learn from the past, Hosea 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.
This ignorance has come about due to the death of wisdom, which is defined as applied knowledge. Less than 10% of people aged 25 and under know that our country was founded upon Christian values made up of morals and ethics derived directly from scripture.
Values are standards of behavior. Those specific standards are called morals or guiding principles and ethics are the rules of acceptable behavior based on those morals.
Let me give you one shocking result of this ignorance. In 1955 there were two divorces for every 1,000 marriages. There was a high moral and ethical standard for marriage within our society then, and it was based upon the value God placed on marriage within His word.
Then, in the 1960’s our justice system threw that wisdom out the door and stopped prosecuting adultery as a crime.
Today there are 54 divorces per every 100 marriages. When we ask ourselves why that is, we find that it is because our nation is now full of people (church people at that) who do not know what the Biblical values, morals and ethics concerning marriage are.
With divorce rates this high it is impossible that you, dear reader, have not been touched by it in some way. Let me ask you a few questions – have you experienced the pain associated with divorce?
Do you know a spouse or child who has never recovered from a divorce and never will? Do you know that this pain and destruction was never part of God’s plan for any family let alone for any society?
Lastly, are you aware of all the results of men and women placing a higher value on casual and consensual sex than they do upon marriage?
Please remember what Jesus said in Matthew 19: 5-6 “For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh? Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.”
Another result of this ignorance is the death of our constitutional rights. These rights are being redefined or taken away in order to accommodate a system of values based solely upon ignorance; ignorance of our governing documents and the scriptures that influenced them.
Please pay close attention. The Bill of Rights begins with “the right to life”. This right was redefined in order to accommodate abortion, and this is also a result of a higher value being placed upon casual and consensual sex than that of marriage.
Please Remember what God said in Deuteronomy 30:19 "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live."
With issues like these now condoning and even advocating the harm to so many in our society, the right to the “Pursuit of Happiness” had to be redefined.
This right used to be defined as a pursuit to one’s personal happiness that does not come by harming another. And now with things like divorce and abortion so rampant the right to the pursuit of happiness now excludes the idea that it shouldn’t come at someone else’s expense.
The definition of “dumb” is not ignorant but being destitute of the power of speech. The only power The Church or The Constitution ever has is what they are able to speak into society.
Both the Church and the Constitution immediately lose the power they were intended to have when biblical influence is removed from them. Ignorance always ends in bondage; Isaiah 5:13 "Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge."
The bondage of sin is the absence of the liberty of Christ, and the bondage of the system is the absence of the liberty of a democratic republic and the capitalism that sustains it.