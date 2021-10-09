Growing up in very rural Sampson County, North Carolina, I cannot recall the many times my mother cautioned me with the phrase, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
As a teen, I secretly resented this remark because it put too many restrictions on what I wanted to experience. Since I had respect for Mama’s judgment and wisdom, I did refrain from things radical. Thus I grew up even into my 20s, a very naive individual. I was simple, trusting, and inexperienced in so many ways. Perhaps my mother should have allowed a little leniency; perhaps not.
The decisions we make, not our circumstances, determine who we are. The Apostle Paul gives us good decision-making advice in 1 Corinthians 6:12, “Everything is permissible for me, but not everything is beneficial. Everything is permissible for me — but I will not be mastered by anything.”
Break this verse down into two parts: 1) “Everything is permissible — but not everything is beneficial. The Message Bible says it like this: Just because something is technically legal doesn’t mean that it’s spiritually appropriate.” 2) “Everything is permissible — but I will not be mastered.” Again, the Message Bible reads, “If I went around doing whatever I thought I could get by with, I’d be a slave to my whims.” So, Paul is saying just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
Now, these may not be things that will send you to hell, but they certainly can cause hell in your life and your household. Some actions are not sinful in themselves, but they are not appropriate because they control our life and lead us away from God. It’s all about decisions.
My son, Parrish, has a saying that I have heard him use on some occasions, “Don’t try to live like a rockstar on a roadie's budget.” Good advice. Be sure your decisions travel well with your partner Jesus.
Just like Adam, we are a combination of dust and spirit. Our spirits affect our physical bodies just as our bodies affect our spirits, so we cannot sin without damaging our souls because they (body and soul) are joined inseparably. Freedom from sin and guilt is a mark of the Christian faith.
However, we should not abuse this freedom and hurt ourselves or others. Drinking too much leads to alcoholism, overeating (gluttony) leads to obesity and poor health, living like a rockstar on a roadie's budget leads to poverty. Be careful not to abuse the freedom God gave us to enjoy, and don't be a slave to your desires.
Paul said in 1 Corinthians 10:23-24, “Everything is permissible — but not everything is beneficial. Everything is permissible — but not everything is constructive. Nobody should seek his own good, but the good of others.” The Message Bible says this: “Looking at it one way, you could say, ‘Anything goes. Because of God’s immense generosity and grace, we don’t have to dissect and scrutinize every action to see if it will pass muster.’ But the point is not to just get by.’ We want to live well, but our foremost efforts should be to help others live well.”
You can’t follow Christ and the world. The Bible teaches that you can’t do both at the same time. It would be best not to attempt to fit in but to stand out in your Christian beliefs and values. Paul gives us a rule of thumb to follow — we should be sensitive and gracious. While some actions may not be wrong, they may not be in the best interest of others. We are not to consider ourselves alone but should consider others as well.
Paul said in 1 Corinthians 10:23 to do all to the glory of God. “All things are lawful for me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but all things edify not.” Expedient — practical, functional, beneficial, advantageous. Edify (from the word edifice) — enlighten, educate, inform, improve. Do your actions and behaviors edify others? Or are they self-serving only? Do my actions reflect the example of Jesus? Does my behavior harm others, pulling them away from Christ’s teachings and example?
Someone said, “The second half of a man’s life is made up of the habits he acquired during the first half.” Develop good habits early in life. Everyone is a role model for someone, even if you are not aware who that someone is. Look around with attentive eyes. Who looks up to you? The choices you make may potentially affect those who look up to you. Be deserving.
I love the wording of Matthew 23:8-10 in The Message Bible. “You all have a single Teacher, and you are all classmates. Don’t set people up as experts over your life, letting them tell you what to do. Save that authority for God; let Him tell you what to do. No one else should carry the title of ‘Father’; you have only one Father, and He’s in heaven. And don’t let people maneuver you into taking charge of them. There is only one Life-Leader for you and them — Christ.”
Be that unique person that “just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.