This past weekend I was able to speak to a group of men at a regional gathering called The Man Event!
This assembly of men was an effort on the part of our denomination to pull the men of NC together for a time of inspiration and nurture and fellowship. It was indeed all of these.
I spoke concerning the mountains in the Bible that are indicative of the journey of our lives upon this earth. We are each faced with these mountains:
First is the Mountain of Calvary. It's the mountain of salvation. God calls us all to that blessed place as Scripture teaches us that "He is not willing that any should perish, but that all come to a place of repentance." - 2 Peter 3:9.
Jesus charted to the course for us by fulfilling His very purpose on this earth to die for the sins of the world. He made His way up Calvary's hill to bleed and die for our sins.
Blood was the requirement as Hebrews 9:22 declares that "For without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sin." Jesus shed HIs blood because the Father offered His only Son. John 3:16 says that "God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
Jesus taught us likewise, that "whoever comes to Him, must deny himself, take up his cross and follow after me." - Matthew 16:24
We must all climb Calvary's Mountain in the spiritual sense.
Secondly, there is Mount Carmel. This is a Mountain of Decision. You and I live our lives and come all too often to those places where choices must be made. Do we choose good or do we choose evil?
Elijah the Prophet stood in faith as he challenged the prophets of Baal in 1 Kings 18:21 asking them how long would they stand in the position of wavering between two opinions. He called for the God that was truly God to answer by fire. The prophets of Baal cried out to their god with no result. Elijah watered down his wood and called upon God Almighty and the fire of God fell! Elijah did not waver, yet trusted God knowing that He was and is God.
You and I must do the same; not wavering in our times of decision. We must wholeheartedly place our confidence in the Lord!
Thirdly, is the Mountain of Zion. Zion is the picture of the church; the "thousands upon thousands in joyful assembly whose names have been written in heaven..." according to Hebrews 12:22,23. Once we have climbed the mountain of Calvary in salvation, and continued to serve him all of our days consistently as we scale Mount Carmel, then we must avail ourselves to His service in His kingdom. We must involve ourselves in the work of the church. Mount Zion welcomes you to get involved in keep climbing!
Have a great day! Get connected with a body of believers and serve the Lord with gladness!
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Lead Pastor at Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie and a native of Perquimans County. You can drop him a line today at wallacephillips@barnabas21.com.