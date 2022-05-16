Having older friends can help shape one’s goals for the next stage of life. That was true when I was a kid and it has come back around.
With an older sister, I was often grouped with kids her age and above. By age 11, my sister’s friends were influencing my clothing choices and the kinds of music I enjoyed. I wanted to be like those older friends.
Now when I aspire to be like an older friend, it’s more likely because that person is still healthy and active at such an advanced age. One of my friends in that category is Will Ball, with whom I picked a good bit of guitar when we both lived in Greenville, North Carolina.
I came to know Will when he called the newspaper promoting a book he’d written titled “Keeping the Wood Box Full.” It’s a collection of stories about his family and upbringing in the mountains of West Virginia.
That first conversation hit on our mutual love for bluegrass and old-time music, and soon Will was part of our Wednesday-night picking group. He was 82 and well into retirement from a long career as an administrator and educator at East Carolina University.
Will and his wife, Doris, had raised three children in Greenville. They lived on a private, 10-acre spot in the country just outside of town with lots of woods. But Will had for decades longed to be back in the Allegheny Mountains, where he and Doris were raised and had begun their courtship.
Doris passed away about a year after I met Will. A couple of years later, Will was back home in West Virginia, and I had moved back to Tennessee with my family.
I thought of my friend Will recently after meeting a new friend who lives near me. JD Hensley is younger than Will, but older than me. Their life stories are similar, both having been born in the Appalachian Mountains. And both men have maintained a level of physical fitness that I hope to have at their ages.
JD lives just over the ridge from me and was plowing gardens for three of my closer neighbors when I introduced myself and asked if he might also plow mine. If his tractor had not broken down in my garden, and if my brother-in-law were not an excellent mechanic, we might still be relative strangers.
JD is a farmer and a tree trimmer and stays fit the old fashioned way. I recently rode with him and his wife, Ruth, to the Upper East Tennessee Fiddler’s Convention in Flag Pond, Tennessee, a tiny community in the Appalachian Highlands region bordering North Carolina.
I had invited JD to go to the event after learning that he, too, is a lover of bluegrass and old-time music. While I was sharing some experiences from my years of covering news in the county that Flag Pond is a part of, I did not realize that JD had a story to top mine.
He drove me up Tipton Branch, which is part of Flag Pond, to see the log cabin where he was born. Snapping his picture at that cabin, I thought: “This guy is Will Ball all over again!”
I was born in the flatlands of eastern North Carolina and not on top of any mountain. But I do wear the same kind of jeans as Will and JD, and we’re into the same music. That has to count for something.