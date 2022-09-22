...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Southern hospitality is refreshing. The South is where good manners are second nature and kindness is never a second thought.
Kindness through sharing food is commonplace in the South. From a simple potluck supper to sharing food to celebrate new life or lives passed is a common southern comfort. It is such a joy to see the delight in the eyes of someone receiving a meal or treat made with love.
As with many churches, St. Paul’s in Edenton has Angels in the Kitchen where men and women gather together to cook for those in need. Out of kindness and fellowship food is shared. This simple act of comforting others with warm sustenance emphasizes our humanity and our culture.
Recently, Angels in the Kitchen gathered at my business where dozens of meals were prepared to stock the church’s freezer to await delivery to a home where a warm meal is needed.
One of the meals prepared was a recipe I have made since my children were little. The recipe came from my Longmont Dairy milkman who greeted me at dawn with ice-cold bottles of fresh milk each week. I have changed it to my taste, but it has always been a nice warm soup full of vegetables that my family loved.
You can also change it to meet your needs by omitting ground beef and adding shredded chicken or no meat at all. You can change what vegetables are included, and even add white beans. The base is comforting, creamy and cheesy and makes a wonderful soup.
This week I have included my recipe for broccoli cheeseburger soup. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Broccoli Cheeseburger Soup
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS
• ½ pound ground beef
• salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 large carrots, diced
• 3 ribs celery, diced
• 2 russet potatoes, diced
• 2 cups broccoli flowerets
• 4 tablespoons butter
• ½ cup flour
• 2-3 cups chicken stock
• 1 cup whole milk
• ¼ cup sour cream
• 8 ounces or more melting cheese of choice, shredded
• Dash Tabasco to taste
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• ¼ cup parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
• In a large pot over medium-low heat crumble and brown the ground beef and season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove beef with a slotted spoon and set aside.
• In the same pot add the butter to the beef fat and stir until melted. Add all of the vegetables and sauté. Blend in the flour. While stirring add the chicken stock and simmer. Stir in the milk, beef, and remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning to taste. Add additional stock if too thick. Add more cheese if desired.