The psalmist tells us in Psalm 143:8 to let the morning bring word of God’s unfailing love because we have put our trust in God. He further asks God to show us the way we should go, for to God we entrust our life. The psalmist paints a beautiful portrait of God’s love for humanity.
The psalmist begins by saying, let the morning bring word of God’s unfailing love. Lamentations 3:22-23 agrees with the psalmist. In Lamentations 3: 22-23, the Scripture states that the steadfast love of God never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is His faithfulness.
Here is the truth about the born-again child of God. No matter how badly you have messed up in the past, God’s love and mercies are new every morning. Psalm 33:11 says that God never changes. He loves you, and nothing will ever change this fact. For humanity, who go to bed and wake up, it is like God’s love is new and fresh every day — a new day, a new start. For God, it’s merely a continuation of His constant, unchanging character.
This psalmist goes on and stresses to let the morning bring word of God’s unfailing love because we have put our trust in Him. This statement is vital to understanding God’s love properly. I am convinced that God loves all humanity, but to experience His love and to know it tangibly, you must put your trust in Him. I believe He loves the people who never trust Him, but they can never know the boundlessness of His great love in the way that the one who places faith in Him knows His love.
Show us the way we should go, the psalmist records next. God will never lead the believer down the wrong path. Now, the believer can choose to go their way and end up heaven knows where. When we diligently seek God’s direction, Psalm 23:3 tells us, he will guide us.
Guidance is a very loving act on the part of God. For the born-again believer, Romans 8:14 tells us, God has given His Spirit to live inside you and guide you. We are not lost in this life if we choose God; quite the opposite, we are empowered, nurtured and loved.
The psalmist closes this verse by stating, “For to God we entrust our life.” Again, the condition of placing trust in God is reiterated and amplified. The psalmist first says he will trust God; now, he states that he will entrust his life to God. Both acts are about trusting God, but this final action gives everything to God.
For the New Testament believer, we give ourselves to God by believing in Jesus’ atoning work at Calvary. Jesus did for us what we could not do for ourselves. Why? Because God loves us. When we give ourselves completely and wholly to Him, Ephesians 3:20 tells us, we can experience His love in ways we never thought or dreamed.
If you have never given your life to God, I encourage you to do so today. When you do, like the psalmist, you will say: let the morning bring word of God’s unfailing love because I have put my trust in God. Show me the way I should go, for I have entrusted my life to God.
