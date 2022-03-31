It was recently my pleasure to give someone a tour of Elizabeth City. Passing one of our finest surviving 19th century homes, I praised its charms. My companion agreed that it was quite beautiful, but then bluntly announced, “It’s probably haunted.”
This is a common supposition regarding old houses, particularly late 19th century houses which we commonly call “Victorian.” I encounter it astonishingly often in my dealings with architecture and the public and find it misguided and detrimental to the cause of preservation.
Too many Victorian houses are labeled “spooky” and subsequently shunned. It’s well worth asking why Victorian houses become stereotyped this way. My concern here isn’t in the existence or nonexistence of the supernatural. I am merely interested in what makes modern people look at an ornate, rambling Victorian house and associate it with something morbid and nefarious.
It’s worth noting that phrases like “I bet that one’s haunted” are rarely used when discussing a colonial home, or a craftsman, or a mid-century brick ranch. Such assumptions are reserved almost exclusively for Victorian homes with fanciful woodwork, bay windows, steep gables and finial-capped turrets.
Why these, specifically? People live and die in every type of house, and as the common criteria for a haunting is “people lived and died there,” what makes one type of house more prone to supernatural manifestations than another?
Curiously, no one looks at a hospital and accuses it of harboring ghosts, despite the fact that people die there alarmingly often, making it a place of enormous grief for many. People typically only accuse hospitals of being haunted if they are old and Victorian. A Victorian hospital, or asylum, is an object of terror for many. Why? Is it because it has whimsical little turrets on the roof which modern hospitals lack?
In the Victorian era, no one considered contemporary architecture to be sinister. Tall windows, steep roofs, soaring turrets and elaborate ornaments were seen as playful and lighthearted, not grim. In the late 19th century, architects described their designs as “artistic.” The overwhelming sentiment was one of fantasy and romance. Looming spires, now seen as “spooky,” were originally seen as elegant and reminiscent of a fairy tale, or the novels of Sir Walter Scott.
To the Victorians, their homes were no more frightful than today’s beach cottages, which similarly display a wide variety of projecting facades, towers and widow’s walks. Are our oceanfront homes accused of harboring ghosts, or of having sinister reputations? No.
Ultimately, I think pop culture is largely to blame. Several generations of “old dark house” horror films and television shows have left unfortunate imprints on our minds, and a thing of beauty and admirable craftsmanship has been corrupted for many.
We do a great disservice to history, and our own architectural treasury, when we accuse a house of being supernaturally blighted, just because it looks like something in a Hitchcock film? I know of multiple beautiful houses which were left to rot because they were maligned as “probably haunted.”
Ian Lowry is a contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle and a local historic preservationist.