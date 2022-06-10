“Before destruction, the heart of man is haughty. And before honor is humility.” — Proverbs 18:12 King James Version. The Message Bible states this: “Pride first, then the crash, but humility is the precursor of honor.”
Being humble is an attitude of modesty, a spirituality that comes from understanding our place in God’s world. Humility is not having a prideful attitude. We all know someone who is always telling us how great they are at almost everything. Understandably, they are somewhat uncomfortable to be around. After a while, that “me, me, me” attitude wears you down!
If you want a refresher on humility, read the book of Job. God saw this servant as a man who was upright and blameless, one who reverently feared the Lord and who abstained from evil because it was wrong. Satan accused God of putting a hedge around Job, a protective bubble.
Then we learn in Job 1: 14-15: “And there came a messenger unto Job, and said, ‘The oxen were plowing and the asses feeding beside them: and the Sabeans fell upon them, and took them away; yea, they have slain the servants with the edge of the sword; and I only am escaped alone to tell thee.’“
The story tells of 7,000 sheep being consumed by fire; the Chaldeans whisked away 3,000 camels. Then, horror of horrors, Job’s seven sons and three daughters were destroyed by fire.
What was Job’s reaction to these tragedies? Job 1:20-22 tells us, “Then Job arose and rent his robe and shaved his head and fell down upon the ground and worshiped and said, ‘Naked (without possessions) came I (into this world) from my mother’s womb, and naked (without possessions) shall I depart. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed (praised and magnified in worship) be the name of the Lord!’ In all this, Job sinned not nor charged God foolishly.”
Charles Spurgeon said, “When destruction walks through the land, it casts its shadow; it is in the shape of pride. When honor visits a man’s house, it casts its shadow before it; it is in the fashion of humility. Everything hath its prelude. The prelude of destruction is pride, and of honor, humility. There is nothing into which the heart of man so easily falls as pride, and yet there is no vice which is more frequently, more emphatically, and more eloquently condemned in Scripture.”
Pride is that little voice that whispers in one’s ear: “My way, I’ll do it my way because I am in control, and my way is best.” Proverbs 16:5 says, “The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.” Resisting God’s leadership and help leaves us empty, filled with dissatisfaction. And, Christians, beware! We, too, can fall into the trap that pridefulness puts forth. Watch out that we don’t become too “self-sufficient.”
About eight weeks ago, I had a freak accident removing a heavy cast iron pot from my oven. I twisted my back (I had sciatica to the full extent of my left leg), injured my left knee, and fractured three bones in my right hand and wrist. The orthopedic surgeon injected my knee and applied a hard cast to my right hand/arm. Sciatica improved over the next few days. Some weeks later, the cast was removed; however, I was left with a frozen wrist that required aggressive therapy. What a lesson in being humble, learning to perform all activities of daily living with my left hand!
“Before destruction, the heart of man is haughty. And before honor is humility.” God does not say that we are not to have honor; He forbids us to be prideful in it. God’s grace can clothe us with honor and allows us to show humility (which precedes honor). Simply stated, humility is the absence of feeling better than others.
The origin of humility is in our hearts. Humility must be genuine; thus, imitating it is the nearest thing to pride. Again, I am sure you know someone such as this who speaks humbly in one setting but is filled with boasting pride in another.
God does not want us to be a cringing kind of person who is fearful of man. No, he wants us not to give ourselves up to any man’s power or guidance. We must ask God to give us humility and a noble bearing of living as Christian for all to see.
Psalm 2:11-12 reminds us, “Serve the Lord with fear and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son, lest he be angry and you be destroyed in your way, for his wrath can flare up in a moment. Blessed are all who take refuge in him.” Christ is the rightful King of our hearts and lives; we must submit to His leadership daily.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.