“Let’s be very clear” has been the buzz phrase for some time now. Someone said, in political discourse, it may also mean something like, “Let’s vastly overstate our argument and make ourselves feel good about being really, really right.” Past President Obama was notorious for using the phrase, which was a grander way of saying “but” or “yet” or “still.” Thus, saying “Let’s be clear” implies that disagreeing is to ignore the truth deliberately.
Instead, one could say, let me elucidate, illustrate, clarify, convey, illuminate, or shed light on. But those synonyms are not quite as dramatic or catchy, are they? Today, it seems the more drama, the better. I sometimes wonder whether there was much drama surrounding the discovery of the spherical shape of the earth. It is reported that some feared Columbus would sail off the edge of the flat ocean in his voyage to discover a new world.
Isaiah did not say, “Let me be clear,” but he did say this about the earth’s shape in Isaiah 40:22: “It is he who sits above the circle of the earth, and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers; who stretches out the heavens like a curtain and spreads them like a tent to dwell in.” All Biblical scholars do not agree; however, Ecclesiastes 1:5 aludes to the earth being round: “The sun rises, and the sun goes down, and hastens to the place where it rises.”
You’ve heard some parents say that their children didn’t come with a “how-to” manual. To which I want to make quite clear they do indeed! “Let’s be very clear” on this, and that resource is God’s word, the Holy Bible. Therein lies all the advice and instructions one needs to be a good parent in rearing God-fearing children. Parenting is one of the most challenging tasks God has given us. His word will increase our wisdom and encouragement.
Clearly, the Bible in Hebrews 12:11 says this: “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been brained by it.” Perhaps the young generation of today is not disciplined correctly when necessary. Nonetheless, children and parents have a responsibility to each other. Children should honor their parents even if the parents are demanding, and this is a lifetime affair. Likewise, parents should honor their children.
In Paul’s letter to the Ephesians (6:1-4), he said, “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother’ — which is the first commandment with a promise — ‘that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.’ Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.”
God has a sovereign right to choose upon whom he bestows grace. Consider Saul on the Road to Damascus — Christians had no fiercer enemy! After his conversion (by God’s grace), there has never been a stauncher supporter of Christendom than Paul. Upon what basis does God choose, as with Jacob and Esau?
For answers, we turn to His word. “What then shall we say? Is God unjust? Not at all! For he says to Moses, “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion.” It does not, therefore, depend on man’s desire or effort, but on God’s mercy. We must accept that all God’s choices are good even if we don’t understand them.
I may not like it, but the Bible is very distinct on that subject. Continuing with Romans 9:17-18, “For the Scripture says to Pharaoh: ‘I raised you up for this very purpose, that I might display my power in you and that my name might be proclaimed in all the earth.’ Therefore, God has mercy on whom he wants to have mercy, and he hardens whom he wants to harden.” That makes it quite clear that salvation is not based on our efforts (doing good deeds, attending church, tithing) — it is God who chooses.
God plucked Moses out of the desert where he had wandered for 40 years, a fugitive from justice after murdering a man in a fit of rage. Why did He choose Moses, a nobody, a criminal, to become the remarkable messenger of God’s word? Because in His sovereignty, He could! He chose Pharaoh, put him on a throne with all authority and power over all the nations of Egypt? Why? Because He could!
We are all victims of Adam’s loss; we were born lost. Nevertheless, it is God’s grace that reaches out to us; His mercy reaches out to save us. You may ask, how can you tell whether people are chosen? Again, I point to Scripture, specifically, Romans 9:30-33: “What then shall we say? That the Gentiles, who did not pursue righteousness, have obtained it, a righteousness that is by faith; but Israel, who pursued a law of righteousness, has not attained it. Why not? Because they pursued it not by faith but as if it were by works. They stumbled over the ‘stumbling stone.’ As it is written: ‘See, I lay in Zion a stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall, and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame.’”
What are we left to do then? Simply respond to Jesus, that is all. Respond in obedience to the Spirit of God. Only He can bring us out of this lost humanity. Read and study His Word. Talk to Him in prayer. And ask God to use you in a mighty way!