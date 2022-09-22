It’s National Library Card Sign-up Month, and at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are encouraging everyone to get or renew their library card.

A library card is your passport to the world from the comfort of your living room. With your library card, you can check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, board games and other items available in our system.

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.