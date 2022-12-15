NASA Moonshot

U.S. Navy divers secure NASA’s Orion capsule during recovery operations after it splashed down in the Pacific off Mexico, Sunday, concluding a 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Last Sunday, we witnessed the historic splash-down of the Artemis I capsule as it returned from its 25-day journey to the moon and back.

After a 50-year hiatus on lunar missions, NASA is returning to the moon with a planned crewed mission to the surface by 2024. It is easy to wonder why it took so long to return to the moon and why NASA is sending crewless rockets before an actual crew.

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.