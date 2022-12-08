Santa at library

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library last week for a visit. While there, Santa read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to children (and children at heart). After the story, Santa took down everyone’s Christmas wishes and passed out an early holiday gift to everyone in attendance.

 Photo courtesy Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library

Visit Edenton and Destination Downtown Edenton’s Kick-off to Christmas Celebration last weekend was a major success!

Families gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season with music, shopping, good food, and even a bouncy house for the kids. Many local businesses and organizations showed off their Christmas spirit with tree decorations at the Cupola House Gardens. This year there were 25 individual trees!