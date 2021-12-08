At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we have a wonderful collection of periodicals that cover everything from local and national news to hobbies and professional development. If you visit the library, you can read the latest from The Chowan Herald, The Roanoke Beacon, The News and Observer, The Virginia Gazette, USA Today and much more.
Suppose you are looking for historical or past editions of local newspapers. In that case, our archive houses past editions of the Scuppernong Reminder, The Coastland Times, The Tyrrell Times, Swamproots and other publications that might have changed or gone out of business.
Online we have even more newspapers and magazines available. Using your library card in NCLive, you can access past newspapers from across the state of North Carolina, as well as the country. Some of the national publications available through NCLive include the New York Times, Consumer Reports, The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and much more.
NCLive even has access to international publications such as The Guardian, The Times of London and even the South China Morning Post.
While it is essential to keep up with the events, politics and daily life from Main Street to Wall Street and beyond, it is just as necessary to provide the latest resources in occupations, skills, the sciences and other areas of interest.
The best resources for such personal development are magazines.
If you are interested in gardening, you can take out the latest editions of Mother Earth News, Carolina Gardener, Better Homes and Gardens and Garden and Gun.
If you have a trade such as carpentry, car mechanics or electronics, we have Family Handyman, Popular Mechanics, Wired, Popular Science and Car and Driver. From Consumer Reports to People Weekly Magazine, we have over thirty physical magazines you can borrow for two weeks at a time.
This does not even include the literally thousands of various magazines and periodicals available through NCLive and the Overdrive ebook application.
If you are looking to expand your view on the world or follow the latest developments in an area of study or interest, the Tyrrell County Public Library gives you access to the tools you need to nurture your curiosity. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.