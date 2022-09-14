Merriam-Webster defines community organization as “social work concentrating upon the organized development of community social welfare through coordination of public and private agencies.” More simply stated, those agencies that want to help make the lives of those in our community better.
As county librarian, I am very fortunate to work with many of these organizations but I am constantly discovering others and the many ways they can help the folks of Perquimans County.
Dina Hurdle of the Open Door Food Pantry, Mireya Alvarado of Albemarle Hopeline and I recently discussed how we wish more people knew about the services available to people.
We came up with a brilliant (in my opinion) idea: to host a Community Resource Fair. Representatives from many service organizations will be joining us at the library on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the fair.
I invite you to drop by the library for a free hot dog and chips (while supplies last) and to find out what resources are available to our residents. Even if you may not be in need of some of these services now, someone you know could benefit from them.
Also, for our Spanish speaking residents: se habla Espanol!
Michele Lawrence is librarian at the Perquimans County Library.