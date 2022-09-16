Seemingly out of nowhere comes Jesus to John the Baptizer, asking to be baptized. John felt unqualified and wanted Jesus to baptize him. We read in Matthew 3:14-15, “John tried to deter him, saying, ‘I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?’ Jesus replied, ‘Let it be now; it is proper for us to do this to fulfill all righteousness.; Then John consented.” And so Jesus’ ministry began.
After Jesus’ baptism, He was led by the Spirit into the desert, where Satan tempted him. The devil tried to coerce Him but to no avail. Satan’s temptations focused on three crucial areas: physical needs and desires, possessions and power, and pride. These are the same temptations we are faced with today. What did Jesus say to this tempter? According to Matthew 4:10, He said, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only.’”
We read in John 8:13 that the Pharisees challenged him. “’Here you are, appearing as your own witness; your testimony is not valid.’” Jesus said this in John 8:12, 44 about untruthfulness when He spoke to the people: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
“I am the light of the world” means the darkness of evil never has and never will overcome or extinguish God’s light. Jesus is the creator of life, and His life brings light to mankind. He lights the path ahead so we can see how to live. We must, however, follow in His footsteps. He removes the darkness of sin from our lives.
In Matthew 5:21, we read, “You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘Do not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’” Jesus taught about anger, hatred, and murder.
Daily, we hear of these atrocities occurring. A recent example happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6 when Memphis, Tennessee resident Eliza Fletcher was assaulted, brutally murdered, and her body dumped in the back of a home.
One of the commandments given to Moses at Exodus 20:13 tells us, “You shall not commit murder.” Jesus taught that we should not even become angry enough to murder, for we have already murdered in our hearts. Anger and hatred can become a brooding bitterness, a dangerous emotion that can leap out of control in the blink of an eye and turn to violence.
Self-control is wonderful, but Jesus also taught us to have thought control. He said we would be held accountable for our attitudes.
In reading all four Gospel accounts, it is clear that the only way we enter the Kingdom of God is by living in obedience to Christ’s teachings. Saying the right things or acting in a particular way will not get us into Heaven. A key verse in Micah is in chapter 6, verse 8 wherein he tells us how to achieve eternal life: “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
I say to myself that I am compassionate and merciful. However, I find myself sitting in judgment of another by whom I feel betrayed. This burdens me daily, and I pray that God will lift this sin from me. Perhaps it compares to the “thorn given me in the flesh” that the Apostle Paul speaks about in 2 Corinthians 12:7. I will continue to pray for a merciful and humble Spirit.
God has a plan for each of us. In preparing His disciples to go out into the world, Jesus said this in Matthew 10:29-30: “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”
There is a cost to following Christ. Being God’s person will create reactions from others — from government, religious people, acquaintances and family. Rest assured, we must continue to speak the truth as outlined in the Scriptures and not re-interpret it to fit our sinful lifestyles. We must stand fast in following the true Word, not being afraid of physical harm or public ridicule. Our soul cannot be harmed, and God himself will acknowledge us if we recognize Him. His love can sustain us.
According to Revelations 21:8, the apostle John, who had been exiled to the island of Patmos, had the following revealed to him: “But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars – their place will be in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”
Read 1 Corinthians chapter 13 in its entirety but focus on verse 13: “And now these three remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.