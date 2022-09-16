Seemingly out of nowhere comes Jesus to John the Baptizer, asking to be baptized. John felt unqualified and wanted Jesus to baptize him. We read in Matthew 3:14-15, “John tried to deter him, saying, ‘I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?’ Jesus replied, ‘Let it be now; it is proper for us to do this to fulfill all righteousness.; Then John consented.” And so Jesus’ ministry began.

After Jesus’ baptism, He was led by the Spirit into the desert, where Satan tempted him. The devil tried to coerce Him but to no avail. Satan’s temptations focused on three crucial areas: physical needs and desires, possessions and power, and pride. These are the same temptations we are faced with today. What did Jesus say to this tempter? According to Matthew 4:10, He said, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only.’”