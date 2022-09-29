Cheri Sheridan

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

Remember “The Little Engine That Could,” by Watty Piper? The staple of 1950s bookshelves tells the tale of a train carrying “toys and good food” to boys and girls on the other side of the mountain. The train breaks down, passing engines are too busy or too important to help, until the Little Blue Engine chugs by. “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can,” the engine says.

The Little Blue Engine of Ukraine is gathering steam. In 2014, when the Russians first invaded Crimea, a woman called Elena founded Nika, a non-profit organization serving women and children.

Cheri Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.