...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Remember “The Little Engine That Could,” by Watty Piper? The staple of 1950s bookshelves tells the tale of a train carrying “toys and good food” to boys and girls on the other side of the mountain. The train breaks down, passing engines are too busy or too important to help, until the Little Blue Engine chugs by. “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can,” the engine says.
The Little Blue Engine of Ukraine is gathering steam. In 2014, when the Russians first invaded Crimea, a woman called Elena founded Nika, a non-profit organization serving women and children.
When Russian soldiers stormed Ukraine’s southern peninsula in February 2014, they took over administrative buildings, ousted the Council of Ministers, appointed a Russian prime minister, held a referendum and claimed the region the Republic of Crimea as part of the Federation of Russia. It was orchestrated and signed by Vladimir Putin himself.
Residents of Crimea were issued Russian passports and those that resisted were expelled.
And that’s when Little Blue Nika started chugging. And made a difference. Executive Director Elena found housing, clothing, food and supplies for displaced Crimean families. As Russia simultaneously infiltrated eastern Ukraine in the Donbas, more mothers sought safety in western Ukraine. And, this February, when the Russian bombs rained down, Nika never faltered.
When Kyiv got too dangerous, the organization moved to a small community outside of the capital city called Bila Cerkva, or “White Church,” and gathered “toys and good food for the boys and girls on the other side of the mountain.” Nika added more cars to her train, adding shelter, clothing, medicine and diapers to her daily runs while helping families find safety in neighboring Poland.
As the line of box cars lengthened, Bulava partnered with Nika to help pull the load. When Bulava shipments arrive in Ukraine, they go to Nika’s warehouse as a distribution point. Volunteers then deliver the goods to agencies throughout Ukraine.
Olena’s reputation is one of no-nonsense. She is a dynamo, now working with local officials to re-open kindergartens to restore some sense of normalcy to children’s lives. In Ukraine, Olena makes sure the children have black “ti and pechyvo” to provide them comfort and a routine.
Like the Little Blue Engine who said “I think I can” and is heard to say “I thought I could” as she clears the mountain, Nika thought she could, and she did.
Bulava.org is an all-volunteer, tax-exempt organization established to support the citizens of Ukraine. Visit bulava.org to climb aboard the Nika/Bulava Express.