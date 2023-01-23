Little Free Libraries

One of the Pettigrew Regional Library's four Little Free Libraries in Chowan County is located in front of the Edenton Boys & Girls Club. The other three are at the Edenton Farmers' Market, the Northern Chowan Community Center, and the Rocky Hock Rescue Station, next to Jim’s Deli.

 Photo courtesy Jared Jacavone

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Pettigrew Regional Library System are excited to announce that our Little Free Libraries in Chowan County are installed, stocked with books, and ready for you to enjoy!

Thanks to the Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina, the Pettigrew Regional Library system is taking our resources out into Chowan County and right down the street!