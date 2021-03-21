Living in the Land of Regret

Regret comes in many different forms.
For example, when we are told it is going to rain, one may regret not bringing their umbrella or rain coat when it starts raining.
When a loved one has passed on, one may regret not telling them how much they meant to them. In the Bible we are told of many who lived in the land of regret.
First, we’ll look at regret caused by Doubt. God miraculously freed the Jews from Egyptian bondage and told them to go into the Promised Land where they could fill themselves with milk, honey and grapes, and even dwell in houses they didn’t have to build.
But they doubted God and did not do what He said. Instead, they walked away into the wilderness. In Numbers 11 we read of these same people complaining to Moses, “We remember the fish, which we did eat in Egypt freely; the cucumbers, and the melons, and the leeks, and the onions, and the garlic”.
They were tired of eating the food God was providing. They blamed Moses and even God for their circumstances but in reality they had to live in the land of Regret for years due to failing to trust the Lord. They had to wait for the doubters to die off before God would give them another chance to enter the Promised Land.
Next, we will look at Peter and his Dejection. The Lord Jesus had risen from the dead before the ladies approached the empty tomb on resurrection morning.
We read some of the words the angel said in Mark 16:7 “But go your way, tell his disciples and Peter that he goeth before you into Galilee.” Those words “and Peter” paint a vivid picture for us. Peter had done just what he said he would never do.
You see, Peter thought pretty highly of himself, yet he had denied the Lord not just once but three times. And now we hear, through the angel’s words, that he is not numbered with the disciples. I have always envisioned these women running to where the disciples and Peter were to share the news of Jesus’ resurrection only to find Peter, dejected and heart broken, weeping in the corner all alone.
As all the others excitedly exited the room upon hearing the news, the ladies say to Peter, “The angel called you alone by name.” Peter had to live in the land of Regret for days, and only the Lord Jesus Himself could open the door and lead him out.
Judas, the one who had betrayed Jesus, teaches us about Damnation. He betrayed the best friend he would ever have for thirty pieces of silver. With a kiss, he sold Him out to the Sanhedrin and to the Romans.
In Mathew 27 we read, “Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he (Jesus) was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders”.
Judas regretted his betrayal but, just like the other two stories, there was no undoing what had been done against the Lord. Judas didn’t live in the land of Regret; he died there and will continue to die there for all of eternity.
There is a final regret I want to share with you today; the regret of Decision, especially that of failing to act when you know you should. Most of you either know, or know of, a farmer.
Farmers have to make to keep their farms from becoming the land of regret. This time of year, we see them with tanks full of spray or mowers on their tractors. Why are they are in their fields this early in the season and what are they doing there?
For the most part they are dealing with the weeds and brush that they know will take over if they fail to act on preparing their fields. In Luke 9 we hear Jesus say, “No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.” That word plough in this verse can also mean to till or prepare.
In other words, those who fail to prepare for the day of harvest are not fit for the kingdom of Heaven. Heaven is not like the land of Regret in any way form or fashion; it is so much different – it is called the land of Rejoicing.
Friend, I heard an aged friend of mine the other day say, “I am in the short rows now”. What he was saying is I know I am closer to the end of my field than I have ever been. Knowing where you are in the field is good. But, having a good hold on the plough is even better.
Listen to what Jesus said in John 14, “I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way”.
After reading His words, we are reminded how important the decision to prepare for eternity is.
Oh what a land of Rejoicing it will be when we see Him at the end of our short rows! Saint, keep hold of your plough; trust on, follow on and honor Him.
And remember, we are nearer the end than we have ever been.