The word “righteousness” in the Bible elicits many thoughts and feelings.
Some hear the word and immediately start thinking of endless lists that many have preached in attempts to get followers to adhere to a set of rules. Others think of holiness in the sense of long hair on ladies and long pants on men.
“Righteousness” may sound very ancient as some chivalrous, better-than-thou, goodie-two-shoes attitude. Sadly, self-righteous may get thrown in there with it, too. Do you know anyone who tries to make everything perfect and in so doing they create a lot of disharmony?
Righteousness in the Bible is pretty easy to understand, yet impossible to attain. It’s the right motives, thoughts, actions, direction and path.
You are always doing what is right perfectly with the correct motivations. Seems simple in a sentence, but extremely difficult in life. Imagine the right decision being found in directions. Using a compass, you can discover where you should head, but you will lose out on being right if you are even one degree off.
We often think close is good enough, yet just one mile in another direction leaves you totally lost. And, perfection in direction leaves 359 other wrong options. A compass may be helpful, but maps are better.
What if we were granted a map to see where the right direction was?
God wrote everything out to see the kind of path that we should walk. In the Bible, we can see where we are and where the perfection of God is. Then, we just walk the trail to where God is.
A map would be much more helpful; however, a map doesn’t account for new obstructions or detours in the road. What happens when you see a path that might be a shortcut or a bridge that has collapsed? The map is undoubtedly more helpful, but even drawings of the perfect way may fall short.
We live in the day of GPS. Wouldn’t it be nice to have something that would go along with you at all times and tell you the direction you should go? It could grant you help in what to say or how to act, and even dealing with your internal concerns.
You could ensure that you get to the right place at the right time by taking the right path in the right direction. I can tell you that Jesus aims to bring us to the place where we find everything right.
We must realize that there is nothing for us to produce in the way of righteousness. No matter what, we will fall very short of anything right.
Isaiah says our righteousness is like filthy rags. We cannot produce righteousness on our own whatsoever. God knows this, and that is why He sent Jesus. We can hide in His holiness. He is the only holy One, and when He returned to heaven, He left us the Holy Spirit to live within us, to show us the right way, and to give us what we need to arrive there.
Jesus is our righteousness, and we can enjoy heaven one day because we are covered in his righteousness.
Do we then live the rest of our days not pursuing the right way of living? Paul tells us that the only way to be seen as righteous before God is to live a life of faith in God.
Abraham believed in God, and that was credited to him as righteousness.
So, if you would like to live life rightly, surrender to the Holy Spirit and live full of faith!