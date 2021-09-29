Consider this: you were chosen. As it states in Psalm 139:13-14: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”
My call may not be as profound or dramatic as God’s call to Jeremiah in Jeremiah 1:4-5: “The word of the Lord came to me, saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart: I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.’”
God knows me, just as He knew Jeremiah; He thought about me and planned for me even before I was conceived. God always thinks of me as more valuable than I think of myself and has a plan for me. I must take care not to allow my free will to get in His way.
Our society has deteriorated dramatically in many ways: economically, politically, spiritually. God’s Word has become offensive to many, just as in Jeremiah’s day. This prophet preached repentance, and although he prophesied for 40 years, he never saw his people heed his words and turn from their sins. Repentance is one of the greatest needs in this immoral world.
As Christians today, we must not lose sight of the fact that we have an essential role to play in this universe. God appointed Jeremiah to be a prophet to the nations. Other Greats of the Bible were designated for specific kinds of work. Samson, David, John the Baptist, Paul — all were called to perform specific tasks for God.
Created we are in His image where this alone proves our justified worth. God’s Spirit lives within each of us, but we must proactively unleash it. One thing I can do is talk to God about my specific purpose. I ask Him, “What will You have me do today, Lord?” I recognize that I am flawed and imperfect, but know that His Spirit is there with me. Whatever I do with my thoughts and time, I must do my best for Him.
In an examination, I know that I have something unique to offer. I am a good wife, mother, excellent cook, good friend and neighbor. To identify my good qualities, I sometimes make a mental list of those attributes: courage, patience, compassion, love and understanding. And, I love God. That keeps me focused.
But wait! I know I am not good enough, certainly not as good as I can be. Even with all my striving, I continue to come up short. The “feel-good” lessons and sermons today leave me with an unfulfilled emotion. The prosperity gospel and the name-it-and-claim-it theology are far from being Biblical. Positive thinking associated with optimism is emotionally and spiritually healthy, whereas a negative mindset prevents me from being open to God’s wonders. I need to be reminded, from the pulpit, that I sin and require repentance. The atonement of Christ provides me with the healing of abundant life.
Where do I find encouragement? Not from life coaches or inspirational speakers. The Spirit of the Lord dwells in me, so I turn to His Word for help and reassurance. Paul tells us in Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Reading further, however, we discover wonderful news. We can be forgiven our sins by trusting in Jesus Christ; by putting our faith in Him to make us right with God.
All sin makes us sinners. We must not minimize the little sins (lust versus adultery) nor overrate big sins (such as murder). They all separate us from God, but they can be forgiven, our slate wiped clean. Idols cannot redeem us from our sins, only our Savior who created us. As Isaiah 44:24-26 says, “This is what the Lord says — your Redeemer, who formed you in the womb: I am the Lord, who has made all things, who alone stretched out the heavens, who spread out the earth by myself, who foils the signs of false prophets and makes fools of diviners, who overthrows the learning of the wise and turns it into nonsense, who carries out the words of his servants and fulfills the predictions of his messengers.”
False prophets were people who claimed to bring messages from the gods. Diviners were people who would fake omens for their own benefit. These are alive and well in our society today. Beware. God is the standard for ALL teachings — His word is absolute and accurate. Against His teachings, we must measure all other instructions. God condemns false prophets. Be wary of those “feel good” sermons which are only pep talks in reality.
Don’t accept the mediocre — strive for a higher plane, live a more Godly life, and be more like Jesus. Raise the bar, always reaching, endeavoring to be good enough, to be better than you are.
As Matthew 5:22 tells us, “For I tell you that unless your righteousness surpasses that of the Pharisees and the teachers of the law, you will certainly not enter the kingdom of heaven.” Read and study the Sermon on the Mount — let that be your code of ethics, your handbook for life.