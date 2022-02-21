We have talked about love in recent days. We said Scripture defines God’s kind of love as "steadfast love" or "lovingkindness." The Hebrew word is "chesed." In the New Testament, God’s love is described as "goodwill" and "benevolence" and the Greek word that describes this love is "agape."
To know what real love is and operate in this higher form of God-love, we must have a new nature, a "born-again" nature. Apart from belief in Christ and the indwelling presence of God’s Spirit, humanity can never understand or operate in the highest form of love.
Today, I want to think about what love is not. Paul, who defined love in his letter to the Corinthians, also tells us what love is not. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 13:5-6 that love is not rude, is not selfish, and does not get upset with others; love does not count up wrongs that have been done and takes no pleasure in evil.
Love is also not rude. Just spend five minutes on social media, and we can witness some of the most boorish behavior. Choose God, let His Spirit indwell you, and watch how an old nature steeped toward rudeness begins to choose and respond to people out of unconditional love.
Love is not selfish. If you have ever done any holiday shopping, you have probably witnessed selfishness. I once did a short seasonal stint at an electronics store, and I will never forget having to come from behind the counter to referee between two individuals who were coming to blows over an item. It took some reasoning, but we finally got both parties to see logic. Again, our birth nature has a natural propensity toward selfishness. We must choose God and let His Spirit indwell us so our new nature can take over.
Love does not get upset with others. Again, this propensity to get upset with others stems from what comes naturally to humans before knowing Christ. When we become born again (John 3), we take on a new nature that makes loving God’s way more natural. Furthermore, it may not happen overnight; it is a process, but the longer you walk with God, the easier it becomes to love others unconditionally and not grow upset with them.
Love does not count up wrongs that have been done. I think about the words Jesus spoke to Peter in Matthew 18:21-22 when Peter asked, "how often do I need to forgive others?" Peter wanted to "count up" wrongs done to him, and Jesus said, "Peter, there is no cap on forgiveness, you forgive, even the same wrong indefinitely" — keep on loving, keep on forgiving. Again, this action of "forgiving love" requires a relationship with God.
Finally, love takes no pleasure in evil but rejoices over the truth. The truth is God loved you so much that He has made the way for you to not only know what love is, He has made the way for you to operate in love — not just any love — His higher love, unconditional love. You can know this love when you believe in the work of Christ at Calvary and are indwelt by God’s Spirit. If you have never known real love, why not trust him today.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.