...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
The Rutledge girls before they headed off to college.
Now that all three daughters are out of the house and attending college, there’s time to reflect upon the cute and funny things they said when they were little. The straight-up honesty and unbridled optimism of young children have a way of making adults feel better.
Some of the things my kids said when they were small cannot be printed here. One particularly hilarious utterance was caught on video — a treasured family recording that unfortunately went up in digital smoke with a failed hard drive.
It happened on a Christmas morning after the kids had assembled at the top of the stairs and woke their mother and me with a trio rendition of “We’re ready!” In my haste to start the video camera and also block their view of what Santa had left in the living room, I began filming without any pants.
Nothing was exposed, but the girls were not accustomed to seeing their dad in skivvies. Daughter Noel, who had an unusually low voice for a 4-year-old, came forth with an observation that nearly caused her mother to fall down the steps laughing.
On rare occasions when my wife, Sharon, and I dine out and are in the car and trying to choose a restaurant, one of us usually repeats a line that one of the girls came out with during a long-ago restaurant hunt. With the kids in the backseat during that memorable drive, I jokingly suggested the name of one of those sports-bar establishments where the all-female servers wear too-small shorts and tops.
Sharon said we were definitely not going there, prompting one of the girls to ask why not.
“Because it’s not a very nice restaurant,” her mother said.
Seconds later, as we were approaching the very establishment I had named, which was all aglitter with festive colors and twinkling lights, little Julia said, “That looks like a nice restaurant.”
It’s great how your kids can say something in the moment, and it lives on forever. I wish I had all the ones from our kids on tape.
My wife recently shared with me something that plays brilliantly on the wisdom and wonder that so often comes through in the voice of a child. It’s a school project and a telephone hotline called “Peptoc,” where kindergarteners offer free advice in recorded messages for adults who might be having a bad day.
Dial 707-873-7862, and you get a message inviting you to press a number that corresponds with your pep-talk needs.
“Press 1,” the line instructs, “if you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous.” Might that one have been a popular choice on election night?
“Press 2 if you need words of encouragement or life advice. Press 3 if you need a pep talk from kindergarteners” and so on.
There are seven numbers in all, including one “to hear how awesome you look.”
My favorite words of encouragement from the call line: “Dude! Live it up!”
Another of the call-line choices is to “hear kids laughing with delight.” I sure wish I had taken advantage of all the times I had the opportunity to record that one in our house.