More Thoughts on Being A Good Neighbor

Last time we were talking about being a good neighbor, we established that biblically, being a good neighbor entails more than merely being nice to the people next door.
Jesus had something completely different in mind when He asked, “Who is your neighbor?” Jesus wants Christians to understand that our neighbor is not merely the people we share a neighborhood with; our neighbors consist of the people with which we share the world.
With this greater sense of neighborliness, one might ask, “How do I achieve this goal?”
You may remember, I said I do not think there are three easy steps or even ten easy steps to achieve this goal, but I am convinced that Jesus gave us a good idea of how we can work toward being a good neighbor.
The starting place is loving God with all our being and having a relationship with Christ Jesus. After all, Jesus makes having a relationship with God possible (John 14:6).
We then said, pray for our neighbors by name (Matthew 6:5-6; James 5:16). Some people I pray for, live different lifestyles, belong to other religions, and call God by different names. I do not pray that God would change them to my beliefs; I always pray that He changes my heart to love them the way He loves them.
I also pray that I can share the light and love of Christ Jesus in the process of being their neighbor. When God uses me in this way, it opens the potential for me to share Christ with others who might believe differently or not believe at all.
I cannot pray for every person on the planet, but if each of us calls out the names of those in our circle of influence, and encourage other like-minded people to do the same, think of all the people corporally, we can lift to God each day.
Another important principle in being a good neighbor is to be present with the people who need you (Philippians 2:4). If someone comes to you, and they need to talk, stop and listen.
Do everything in your power to silence your mind from distractive thoughts, set appointments aside (if possible), and merely listen to the individual who needs to speak. Do not try to think of replies; simply listen. Often people only need to be heard; they are not looking for advice; they merely what someone to be present and in the moment with them.
If they do ask for advice, or if they want a reply, say: “This is what I hear you saying.” This reply assures the individual that you’re listening--allowing them the opportunity to clarify any miscommunication.
A good neighbor leaves judgment to God. James 4:12 reminds us that there is only One Lawgiver and Judge, so who are you to judge a neighbor? If next door, or on the other side of the world, God knows your neighbors’ heart, He knows their struggles; you do not.
Sure, you might understand some of their issues, but you do not know their innermost issues. Only God can know such matters of ones’ heart. God did not call you to judge your neighbor; He called you to love them.
Love God, be in a saving relationship with Christ, pray for as many people as you can by name, be present and in the moment with your neighbor, and love your neighbor, leaving all judgment to God.
All of these themes are essential when it comes to being a good neighbor.