Mother’s Day: A Celebration of Godly Love

Mother’s Day is when we celebrate the women in our lives who are mothers or who are like mothers to our greater community.
I want to propose the thought that Mother’s Day is also about celebrating godly love. One can be a mother, father, or simply a living, breathing individual to celebrate the giving and receiving of godly love.
Additionally, one does not need to be a mother to give godly love, nor does one need to be a child to receive godly love. Fred Rogers once said that love is at the root of everything.
Of course, this thought is not original to Rogers; from cover to cover, the Bible alludes to the understanding that love is at the root of everything. Perhaps the question to consider this Mother’s Day is: how can I give godly love to the people I influence every day?
First, I must know Jesus Christ in the free pardon of sin to give godly love. Ephesians 3:17 says that Christ must dwell in our heart, through faith, so that we can be rooted and grounded in godly love. If you have never asked Christ to save you, Romans 10:9 says that if we confess our sin, and believe in Jesus, and believe that God raised Jesus from the dead, that we can be saved. If you have never asked Jesus to save you, ask today. Salvation is the prerequisite for anyone who desires to give godly love.
Once God’s love has forgiven you, 1 Peter 4:8 reminds us to keep loving one another earnestly because love covers a multitude of sins. Godly love corrects the sin problem. Godly love allows us to see others how God sees them: as His adopted son or daughter or His potential son or daughter.
Once we are saved, God sees His Son, Jesus, in us. It does not matter how good or bad we have been in the past; God, through the eyes of love, now sees us as His perfect child. As we receive love from The Father, we become enabled to give love like The Father (1 Corinthians 13: 4-8).
As we become more enabled to receive godly love, we will look for opportunities to give godly love (Matthew 25:35-36). When Christ’s love indwells us, it spills out of our life into others’ lives. We will go out of our way to find all who are thirsty (spiritually and physically) and minister life-giving water to them. We will seek out all who need food (spiritual and physical) to ensure their needs are met.
As we celebrate those who are mothers or who are like mothers, may we consider that we are in actuality celebrating godly love.
May we make sure that we have prepared ourselves to receive God’s love so that we might be able to give His love to all in which we come in contact.