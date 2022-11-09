G.W. Brooks

Elizabeth City native George Washington Brooks (1821-82) served as a federal district court judge for the District of North Carolina. He was a member of both the Pasquonaux and Pasquotank Masonic Lodges.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt taken from a brief history tracing the roots of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City as part of Eureka Lodge’s 2022 sesquicentennial celebrations.

Eureka Lodge has in its possession the minute book from another of Elizabeth City’s Masonic forerunners, Pasquotank No. 103. Now over 160 years old, the book is in relatively good condition.