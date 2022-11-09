...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Elizabeth City native George Washington Brooks (1821-82) served as a federal district court judge for the District of North Carolina. He was a member of both the Pasquonaux and Pasquotank Masonic Lodges.
Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt taken from a brief history tracing the roots of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City as part of Eureka Lodge’s 2022 sesquicentennial celebrations.
Eureka Lodge has in its possession the minute book from another of Elizabeth City’s Masonic forerunners, Pasquotank No. 103. Now over 160 years old, the book is in relatively good condition.
Written on the volume’s inside front cover is the date of the lodge’s dispensation, Dec. 9, 1857. If this date is to be accepted, then Pasquotank Lodge succeeded Pasquonaux Lodge the day following its predecessor’s official dissolution.
Pasquotank’s minutes record the lodge’s communications and other business from Feb. 11, 1858, to June 27, 1867. It is a near complete account of Pasquotank’s Masonic activity.
During its first recorded communication on Feb. 11, 1858, the brethren assembled that Thursday evening by formally establishing their new lodge. Committees were appointed to draft bylaws, procure meeting accommodations, and secure regalia, jewels, and furniture for the lodge’s use. However, their first order of business was to deliver the newly granted dispensation before the lodge.
The Pasquotank brethren met for only a few years until the threat of war at Elizabeth City’s doorstep necessitated the lodge’s closing for an extended period. The lodge ceased to meet from Dec. 27, 1861, until Sept. 12, 1863. Several of the brethren served with the 17th Regiment of the North Carolina Troops, which was a later reorganization of the 7th North Carolina Volunteers.
Dr. Rufus K. Speed, Worshipful Master of Pasquotank Lodge in 1861 and a former member of Widow’s Son No. 75, rendered his medical expertise as a surgeon with this infantry regiment (2nd organization) between May and December 1862.
While the tides of war would eventually wane, the four years of conflict and devastation caused by the fighting brought such economic hardship upon Pasquotank No. 103 that the lodge would never fully recover.
Between September 1863 and June 1867, the lodge carried on well enough considering its circumstances. The brethren made good on making their annual returns to the Grand Lodge during these final years, paying their dues as best they could and in a timely manner.
With Elizabeth City struggling to survive during this precarious period, it was difficult for a Masonic lodge in rural northeastern North Carolina to afford to carry on. Pasquotank Lodge’s record book abruptly ends following its June 27, 1867 communication and the brethren submitted their last return at that year’s Grand Annual Communication.
Most Worshipful Grand Master Robert W. Best gave a final word about the lodge’s demise in 1868. In his annual address, he acknowledged that he was “sorry to state that Pasquotank Lodge, No. 103, located at Elizabeth City, surrendered it(s) charter in the early part of the year. The cause reported by Bro. (R.K.) Speed, was financial difficulties.”
It would be another five years before the Masons of Elizabeth City raised yet another lodge in their predecessor’s stead. But this next one, Eureka No. 317, would have a staying power unlike any of the lodges that came before it.
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher at Museum of the Albemarle.