As the holiday season approaches, we are filled with memories of Christmas and the presents and people who touched our lives. There was a December 119 years ago when two brothers from Dayton, Ohio made a discovery that many consider one of the greatest gifts in modern times: the gift of powered airplane flight. On Dec. 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first successful airplane flights.

Some wonder why or how this event occurred in northeastern North Carolina. According to Tom Crouch, author of “The Bishop’s Boys” and director emeritus of the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of Air and Space, the Wrights were lured here by a letter from William Tate, postmaster in Kitty Hawk at the time.