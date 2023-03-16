Backcountry House

Shown is an illustration of a typical homestead during the settlement of North Carolina, known in its early years as the “Rip Van Winkle State” and the “Valley of Humility Between Two Mountains of Conceit.” Life was slower, not as profitable, or as prestigious as it was in the state’s wealthy neighbors to the north and south, Virginia and South Carolina.

 Photo courtesy NC Department of Archives and History

A popular joke by historians refers to North Carolina as “the valley of humility between two mountains of conceit.”

The comparison dates to the beginnings of the state. The dividing lines separating Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina were drawn after the British government took control in 1728 of land originally given to the eight English Lord Proprietors in 1663.