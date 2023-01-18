Museum of albemarle-Styles

The annual tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions has a long history. The Babylonians promised their gods at the beginning of a new year that “they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts.” The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom our month of January is named.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

It’s the beginning of another year and the start of the annual tradition where people make New Year’s resolutions that they likely won’t follow through on once the new year begins.

When making a New Year’s resolution, a person resolves to change something about themselves; to accomplish a personal goal; or to improve something in their life. But where did this idea originate?