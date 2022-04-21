Me: Hey God.
God: Good morning, Pat.
Me: I just wanted to say that I am not taking my life for granted.
God: OK. Do you want to talk about it?
Me: Well, yes. Do you remember when I almost dropped that heavy cast-iron frying pan last Sunday? And I just knew I would break my floor tile if I did, so I held on to it for dear life? And, in the process, I twisted my wrist really bad?
God: Yes, Pat, I remember. You also twisted your left knee badly, as well.
Me: Yeah, I thought I twisted my back and pinched a nerve because I had such back pain that radiated all the way down my left leg — so bad I could barely walk for three days!
God: Yes, I remember. But do you remember that I sent you to earthly physicians for help under my supervision?
That opening paragraph is a recap of my Sunday through Wednesday. Today is Thursday, and I awakened with such a flood of relief and thanksgiving that I broke down in tears. On Tuesday, I finally went to the local emergency department. I was diagnosed with left-sided sciatica, a severe sprain of my right wrist (splint applied), all to be followed up immediately with my orthopedic surgeon. I was able to see him on Wednesday, the following day.
An obscure Roman citizen without any “connections” recorded his beliefs in the book by the same title and in his letter to the Thessalonians recorded in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Be joyful always: pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” What a pity party I was having, crying, “Lord. Lord!”
The visit with the surgeon revealed two fractures to my right wrist that required a hard cast. Lumbar X-rays didn’t show any injuries — no pinched nerve — but knee X-rays revealed a severe twisting of my left knee that resulted in much edema and strain, for which I received an injection to the joint.
Lord, forgive me for taking so many of your simple blessings in life for granted. In a split second, my life changed. Not dramatically, but inconveniently. I should not wait until I lose a gift to begin appreciating God’s goodness. An unknown person once said, “Don’t think 0f the things you didn’t get after praying. Think of the countless blessings God gave you without asking.” Psalm 103:2-3 states, “Praise the Lord, O my soul; all my inmost being, praise hIs holy name. Praise the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits.”
For those of you who remember this hymn penned by Civilla Durfee “C.D.” Martin, the words will be familiar: “Be not dismayed what-e’er betide, God will take care of you. Beneath His wings of love abide, God will take care of you. Thro’ days of toil when heart doth fail, God will take care of you; when dangers fierce your path assail, God will take care of you. All you may need, He will provide. God will take care of you; nothing you ask will be denied. God will take care of you. No matter what will be the test, God will take care of you; lean, weary one upon His breast, God will take care of you.”
The chorus that follows each verse is this: “God will take care of you, thro’ every day, o’er all the way; He will take care of you, God will take care of you.”
In Matthew 6:25-26, Jesus taught us about worry: “Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more important than food, and the body more important than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?”
Jesus is talking about the ill-effects worry may have on our bodies. It can damage your health, cause you to be consumed by your thoughts of fear, disrupt your productivity, affect how you treat others, and reduce your ability to trust in God.
I also randomly remember this song from the 1980s that is called “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” performed by Bobby McFerrin. His joyful whistling immediately captures you at the song’s beginning, and the catchy lyrics will stay with you all day. This song is timeless and exudes such positive energy. It should be played on loudspeakers worldwide!
He doesn’t “trumpet” every time He blesses us, protects us, provides for us, or defends us. We just expect it to happen. So, I leave this as an admonishment to myself. I do not need to leave God’s goodness to go unnoticed. We don’t hear many sermons preached from the Book of Ezekiel, but there are fantastic lessons to be learned there as we face the struggles of daily life.
The Lord God said I would make them and the places surrounding my hill a blessing. In Ezekiel 34:30-31, He says, “They will know that I, the Lord their God, are with them and that they, the house of Israel, are my people, declares the Sovereign Lord. You my sheep, the sheep of my pasture, are people, and I am your God, declares the Sovereign Lord.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.