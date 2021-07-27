Prayer is a liquid entity. As a noun or adjective, liquid is defined as a substance that flows freely but is of constant volume. It also denotes the song of the birds: clear, pure, and flowing harmoniously. Jesus didn’t spend His last 12 hours on earth in a military coup — He rallied His disciples around Him and prayed. And His prayer flowed: clear, smooth, fluent and distinct.
“Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world,” He says, according to John 17:24. Jesus prayed for His disciples, His inner circle. He prayed for their faithfulness, fruitfulness, fellowship and sense of family — He prayed for their leadership.
What do I see as my role to my family, friends, community? When catastrophe strikes, will I be weak or strong? I lose my employment means; my home burns to the ground; my child or significant other is diagnosed with a terminal illness. What is my response? In times like these, prayer keeps us focused, and that focus should be on His Will, not mine, especially in the loss of a loved one. Easily said, right?
Acutely aware we are that death does not snatch only the ungodly — it comes for the godly as well, and equally, I believe. Interestingly, our prayer contradicts that of our Father: He is calling His servant home on eagles’ wings to heaven while most of us are clutching at earthly effects.
In times of grave illness, we become weary of the struggle. It becomes harder and harder to get out of the chair, the bed. Difficult it is to stand in front of the mirror to wash our face; comb our hair; adjust our clothing. It is easier to simply shuffle to a place and sit. We lose interest in conversation, our surroundings, others. The natural or artificial light surrounding us becomes dim and dimmer, and into that sorrowful place of depression we go.
Depression and anxiety — two terrible bedfellows! Proverbs 12:25, according to the Amplified Bible, says, “Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs it down, but an encouraging word makes it glad.” Also, Proverbs 15:15 says, “All the days of the desponding and afflicted are made evil (by anxious thoughts and forebodings), but he who has a glad heart has a continual feast (regardless of circumstances.) Another “easier said than done” act.
The year 2020 presented us with many challenges because of COVID-19. Only now, late into 2021, are we seeing the actual ramifications being brought about by this pandemic. We cannot lose focus that God is faithful to His Word; that no temptation or situation will be presented to us that we cannot handle. Through prayer and appeal to our eternal Father, spiritual relief can be attained.
The Amplified version of 1 Corinthians 10:13 goes into great detail to explain this to us. “For no temptation (no trial regarded as enticing to sin, no matter how it comes or where it leads) has overtaken you and laid hold on you that is not common to man (that is, no temptation or trial has come to you that is beyond human resistance and that is not adjusted and adapted and belonging to human experience, and such as man can bear).
“But God is faithful (to His Word and to His compassionate nature), and He (can be trusted) not to let you be tempted and tried and assayed beyond your ability and strength of resistance and power to endure, but with the temptation, He will (always) also provide the way out (the means of escape to a landing place) that you may be capable and strong and powerful to bear up under it patiently.”
That passage of Scripture is somewhat hard to read but breaks it down into segments to better understand. Let your prayers flow — let them be like liquid, taking the shape of the vessel, seeping into every essence of your being, filling it up until all fear and anxiety are swept away.
How many times do our prayers conflict with what The Master has in mind? Whereas I prayed for our Lord to take my oldest daughter home when she was in the final stages of cervical cancer, her siblings and dad continued to pray for her recovery. None of us knew what to pray for except for all selfish reasons. We should have been praying for “Thy Will be done, Lord, not ours.” But it is only human nature that wants us not to let go of that loved one. Most difficult.
Prayer. Deep, meaningful conversation with God is the answer to our spiritual needs.
He will never forsake us. The solution we seek may not be forthcoming in our time frame, but it will most certainly be in God’s time. The answer may not be what we asked for, but it is what God deems best. By faith, we must learn to trust Him. And, we must do our part in staying focused through our ever-flowing, liquid prayers.