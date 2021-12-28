Today, crime is out of control in many areas of America. Yet, prosecutors refuse to prosecute criminals, releasing violent offenders from prison early. Innocent victims are more and more targeted due to the failure of these liberal prosecutors who put criminals ahead of victims.
The government in America is not trusted. Elected politicians have disregarded our constitution and land laws while supporting criminal anarchy. They look for ways to circumvent the rules in place, and some are making efforts to eliminate or defund their community’s police department. All of these people take oaths of office.
What exactly is an oath? An example of the Congressional Oath of Office is as follows:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Merriam-Webster defines “oath” as a solemn, usually, formal calling upon God or a god to witness the truth of what one says or witness that one sincerely intends to do what one says.
So what do the Holy Scriptures say about vows or oaths?
Ecclesiastes 5:4-5 states, “When thou vowest unto God, defer not to pay it: for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay which thou has vowed. Better is it that thou shouldest not vow than thou shouldest vow and not pay”.
James 5: 12 states, “But above all things, my brethren, swear not, neither by heaven, neither by earth, neither by any other oath: but let your yea be yea; and your nay, nay; lest you fall into condemnation.”
Are oaths of office taken seriously in the modern day, or are the words only rhetoric to get elected?
What exactly is rhetoric? Rhetoric is the art of effective or persuasive speaking or writing that especially includes figures of speech and other compositional techniques. It’s language that is designed to have a convincing or impressive effect on its audience, but it often lacks sincerity or meaningful content. Rhetoric is the opposite of the responsibility to strictly adhere to an oath of office.
America was founded as a Christian nation; however, Christianity today is being compromised or ignored in favor of modern-day unGodly practices. As a result, taking an oath of office is becoming nothing more than someone going through the motions, with no intent to abide by the mandates in what they’re saying. Therefore, oath-taking is all just rhetoric.
President Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of The United States, said: “The Bible is the one supreme source of revelation of the meaning of life, the nature of God, and the spiritual nature and needs of men. America was born a Christian nation. America was born to exemplify that devotion to the elements of righteousness which are derived from the revelations of the Holy Scripture.”
Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of The United States, said: “The fundamental basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah and Saint Paul. If we don’t have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in the rights for anybody except the state!”
If America is to survive, sincere oaths of office must replace biased rhetoric.