Someone said existence is the common nature of everything that exists. By “everything” is meant the created universe, of which your own body, mind and intellect are a part. Breaking that down and separating each entity can be mind-boggling. Naturally, I am not learned enough to discuss the bio-networking of God’s creation. But every living thing has its inherent nature.
Consider the sheep and cattle who feed upon the grasses. They are pretty docile and create little fear in man. Compare the fox and the lion. By nature, they are carnivores: a sheep cannot live on a lion’s food; nor can a lion survive on sheep’s food. Pine and cedar trees are evergreen, whereas the oak and the dogwood go dormant in winter. That is the distinction of their nature.
But what about man’s nature? Matthew 15:19 tells us, “For out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false witness, slander.” Most work hard to keep our outward appearance attractive through a healthy diet, exercise, rest, play. It is what is hidden deep in our hearts that is important to God. As followers of Christ, we become new and clean on the inside. Then again, we (all humanity) are a stubborn lot.
Romans 1:14-16 tells us, “For when Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do what the law requires, they are a law to themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that the work of the law is written on their hearts, while their conscience also bears witness, and their conflicting thoughts accuse or even excuse them on that day when, according to my gospel, God judges the secrets of men by Christ Jesus.”
If you traveled the globe, you would find evidence of moral laws broken. For example, all societies prohibit murder, yet you will find that the law has been broken worldwide. We know what is right; nonetheless, we do what is wrong. Frequently, we fail to live up to our own standards, much less those of God. Our secret hearts will be judged, said Paul.
In 1 Corinthians 2:14, Paul wrote: “The natural person does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned.” Paul also said the carnal (natural) non-Christian person could not grasp the concept that God’s Spirit lives within Christians. As a believer, you will be ridiculed, scoffed at, shunned even. Isaiah 55:8 says this: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord.”
So don’t expect most people to approve of or understand your decision to follow Christ. It does tug at your heartstrings to have friends who are non-believers. This particular couple have significant health issues; hers is more complex than his. Her husband is, by his proclamation, an atheist. They have both been on my prayer list for quite some time. This week, I phoned to offer any assistance they may need, and in the conversation, she was pretty clear that “I’m not exactly a believer.” I assured her I would continue to pray for both of them.
Oh, the nature of man! According to John 1:8-10, “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.” Of course, we sin; nevertheless, our saving grace is earnestly asking God for forgiveness.
Humankind has a particular superiority over plant or animal life, that being knowledge and willpower. Our bodies are merely vehicles for our souls; seeking Christian truth, we attain facts, wisdom, and faith. Determination (willpower) gives us the ability to control impulsiveness. For the believer, it is that which we choose long-term rewards (eternal life) over short-term gratification.
It is but (fallen) human nature that people love this present life better than the life to come; we love sin better than righteousness. There is such a lack of ethics in our world today. In 2 Peter 1:3-4, Peter tells us, “His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. Through these, he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature and escape the corruption in the world caused by evil desires.”
Our power to grow does not come from within but from God’s grace. Read His Word, talk to Him in prayer. Ask for forgiveness. Be good and kind to all.