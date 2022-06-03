“You are the ones who justify yourselves in the eyes of men, but God knows your hearts. What is highly valued among men is detestable in God’s sight.” — Luke 16:15
The word “justify” is key to the above verse. Justify means: defend, excuse, rationalize, explain, and validate myself, my behavior to men.
The ability to justify has been polished to a fine art by politicians. Am I any different? I may look good on the outside, but what is really in my heart? To whom does the truth matter most, man or God? Man judges us by our outward appearance, while God judges us by our hearts. How foolish to justify ourselves to man while our odious inside is clearly visible to God.
Matthew 9:4 tells us, “Knowing their thoughts, Jesus said, ‘Why do you entertain evil thoughts in your hearts?’” Take note: they did not say these things out loud; instead, they were murmurings and sudden thoughts within their hearts. He knows all thoughts we have within.
So, what really is in my heart? Am I honest with myself? Is there jealousy, prejudice, anger, or evil in my heart? Look at your situation. Is there someone by whom you feel threatened or intimidated?
The recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead is incomprehensible to me. Considering the 18-year-old male accused of committing this atrocity: what, when, and how did he arrive at this wicked emotional level? Had he been hurt so badly that he wanted to evoke as much pain as possible in many people? Only God holds the answer to that. Psalm 94:11 reminds us, “The Lord knows the thoughts of man.”
What about prejudice and discrimination? James 2:1-4 states, “My brothers, as believers in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ, don’t show favoritism. Suppose a man comes into your meeting wearing a gold ring and fine clothes, and a poor man in shabby clothes also comes in. If you show special attention to the man wearing fine clothes and say, ‘Here is a good seat for you,’ but say to the poor man, ‘You stand there’ or ‘Sit on the floor by my feet,’ have you not discriminated among yourselves and become judges with evil thoughts?”
The measure of respect you show to one should not be based on outward appearances. What counts with God are the secret feelings you have in your heart, the thoughts and feelings only about which you know. After all, there is only one Heaven, and the poorest Christian will be accepted there equally with the rich. The Apostle James gives us practical ways to live a Christian life; the application is up to us.
Now look toward those who deceive themselves and find God’s instruction in the Book of Luke. We know the impetus of your heart can have lasting consequences. Luke 12:33-34 tells us, “Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in Heaven that will not be exhausted, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will also be.
Luke 21:34 warns us to “be careful” in the end times, “or your hearts will be weighed down with dissipation, drunkenness and the anxieties of life.” God wants your heart focused upon Him. Matthew 22:37 reminds us to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”
Jeremiah 17:9-10 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? I the Lord search the heart and examine the mind, to reward each person according to their conduct, according to what their deeds deserve.”
We each have our own beliefs. I have my own personal walk with God; I am responsible and accountable for what I say and do and what I think. When times are good, it is easy to say and do the right thing. When disaster or pandemonium strikes, it is not relatively so easy. That is when I must lean heavily on my faith in God, for He knows my heart; He knows my needs, and He has the big picture.
My prayer comes from Psalm 19:14 and it is this: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my Rock, and my Redeemer.” In Jesus’ name, I pray, Amen.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.