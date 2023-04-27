No one hides fire. Something near a fire could be dangerous. We live in a world that plainly labels anything that’s combustible.
Fire used to be the only source that came to mind when someone thought of light. Even now, no one turns lights on in places with no visibility. We light rooms, dinner tables, our vehicles and streets. Over the past one hundred years, the human race has spent trillions of dollars in lighting this world.
Jesus taught that no one hides a lamp. When light shines, it must be displayed for everyone near to appreciate.
Jesus is the light of the world. He has come to illuminate us with the truth of a glorious and bright kingdom that will one day take over everything. Jesus presented this enlightened way at a high cost.
Naturally, it frustrated Him that so many hid. Jesus commanded them all to listen and obey.
Luke follows this parable with a story of Jesus’ family requesting time to speak to Him. Most likely, they were concerned about how known He was becoming and desired to entice Him to quit attracting so much attention.
Jesus doesn’t offer to meet with them but replies with a remarkably offensive but clear message. Jesus says the only family He has are those who obey. Hear the Lord and do what He says.
The church has often called the family of God, and it should be, but the only folks truly in this family are those who are obedient to who Jesus is and has commanded. Jesus is willing to change your life.
He stands as a savior for all of us and loves you, but there is coming a time when He will transfer from savior to judge. On that day, it will be too late to obey. It will be too late to tell the world of the good news of Jesus. It will be too late to truly hear.
Don’t delay in showing the light offered to you. Don’t fear when others attack your light. Thieves, adulterers and murderers always seek the dark and attack the light. When you are persecuted, your light is offensive to the darkness, and it should be.
Why wait? You have only a short amount of time to reach the lost, generously give to the cause of Christ, develop character and serve humanity. The family code of Jesus is to love God and love people. These commandments are fulfilled by faithfully obeying our Father.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.