One of my favorite verses in Scripture is John 10:10, where Jesus reminds us that the thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy, but He came that we may have life and have it to the fullest.
If we look at the verses around John 10, we understand that Jesus is talking to the Pharisees. The Pharisees were a religious sect in Israel, and many of their members seemed to be at odds with Jesus.
Jesus told them that the one who enters by the gate is the shepherd, and the gatekeeper opens the gate for Him, and the sheep listen to His voice (John 10:2-3). Jesus also says that anyone who does not enter the sheep pen by the gate but climbs in some other way is a thief (10:1). Jesus also stresses to the Pharisees that His sheep will never follow a stranger; they will run away because they do not recognize the stranger’s voice (10:5).
I am so thankful that Jesus is the Good Shepherd who brings life to the fullest. In Jesus’ day, many would follow the Pharisees, but the Pharisees could not give life to the fullest. In fact, in Matthew 23:15, Jesus said of the Pharisees that they would travel over land and sea to win a single convert, only to make that convert twice as much a child of hell. In the light of John’s gospel, we better understand that Jesus is saying that the Pharisees are the thieves that enter the sheep pen by climbing in some other way.
What could be your modern-day “Pharisee?” What is in your life to still, kill and destroy? What do you chase that is leading you to further unhappiness and unfulfillment? What robs your joy? What kills your dreams? What destroys your hopes?
My encouragement to you is: look to the Good Shepherd; only Jesus can give life to the fullest. Jesus is not here to try and still your joy; on the contrary, Jesus promised in John 15:11 to provide you with His joy so that your joy may be complete. Jesus will not kill your dreams.
Scripture plainly states in Psalm 37:4 that if we delight in the Father, that He will give us the desires of our heart. Scripture also assures in 1 Peter 1:3-6 that we have a confident hope when we allow the Good Shepherd to shepherd our lives. Jesus gives life to the fullest.
The most recent billionaire to go to space, Jeff Bezos, repeatedly said in a recent interview that he was curious how space travel would change him. The “me, me, me” in Bezos’ interview made my inter psychologist wonder if Bezos was looking for something more than merely exploring this new frontier into commercial space travel. I cannot help but wonder: Is Bezos looking for what only the Good Shepherd can give?
I am certainly not a billionaire, but I will say that whatever success I have had enjoyed in life — awards, accolades, material possessions — none compare to the fullness of life that only Jesus gives. Sure, I am pleased with these accomplishments, but I owe it all to Jesus’ work in my life.
Jesus is the only source that can change the human heart. Jesus is the only means of knowing life to the fullest. Awards, accolades, material possessions — even space travel — they all have the potential for becoming “Pharisees” in our lives — the entities that jump over the fence and try to thieve what matters most.
My encouragement is to find the Good Shepherd and allow Him to become the master of your life. Only Jesus, the Good Shepherd, can change us into the person we desire to be the most. Only Jesus can give us life to the fullest.